What happened to Suki Waterhouse? Singer shares photo from hospital bed with a vape on her chest

On July 14, 2025, Suki Waterhouse took to her X account to update her fans about her recent absence from social media, sharing that she had been hospitalized for a hernia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hernias happen when "part of your insides bulges through an opening or weakness in the muscle or tissue that contains it."

In her recent X post, the singer explained that the hernia was caused by her wearing very tight pants, writing:

Suki Waterhouse @sukiwaterhouse LINK "suki you never tweet anymore” have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you

In a follow-up post, Suki Waterhouse shared two pictures of herself. One shows her wearing the outfit that probably caused her hernia. According to People magazine, the outfit, which included dark green pants and a white crop top with a white overcoat, was likely one of her many costumes from her 2024 "Sparklemuffin Tour."

The second photo shows the singer in a hospital gown with a wristband on her wrist. She is also wearing white wired headphones, and a blue vape rests on her chest.

Suki Waterhouse also acknowledged the vape when one of her fans commented that having a vape in the hospital was "diabolical," to which the singer replied, "so true."

Suki Waterhouse launched her "Sparklemuffin Tour" in 2024

Suki Waterhouse went on her "Sparklemuffin Tour" after releasing her second album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, in September 2024. Her sophomore album was released two years after her debut album, I Can't Let Go, which came out in 2022.

In her July 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Suki Waterhouse explained that her second album was named after the man-eating peacock spiders, which eat their male counterparts if they are not wooed, adding:

“[The title]—it’s kind of one of those things where I’m like, if you get it, you get it. I wanted something that leaned towards a kind of ridiculousness and felt a little bit comical and a bit fabulous. … The world is kind of violent and you can get eviscerated and you can get eaten at any moment, and we’re in this, like, kind of beautiful and also, like, devastating dance together.”

Later in the interview, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, who welcomed her first child with partner Robert Pattinson in 2024, also talked about what it would be like going on tour with a newborn baby. Suki Waterhouse started her North American tour in Denver on September 28, with the final show in Atlanta on December 21, 2024.

“I’m actually really looking forward to it. I think it’ll be so fun just to … have an amazing kind of bonding experience. Just to go around America with her [her daughter] on the bus, I can’t wait," she said.

In other news, Suki Waterhouse has announced new UK and European tour dates for next month. The singer, who has five scheduled shows in August 2025, will start her European leg at Austria's Frequency Festival on August 13.

She will also perform back-to-back shows at the Reading Festival and Leeds Festival on August 23 and 24, before performing in London and Belfast on August 25 and 28 as part of her tour.

Additionally, she will join Laufey as the supporting act on the latter's "A Matter of Time Tour" starting in September 2025.

