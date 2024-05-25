What is Jacquees real name? All about the rapper as Deiondra Sanders addresses not naming their child after the father 

R&B artist Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, who uses the mononym Jacquees as his professional moniker, recently had a mild disagreement with his girlfriend Deiondra Sanders. In a video posted on The Shared Room’s Instagram feed, the 30-year-old Georgia-based singer and Deiondra were caught conversing about what to name their baby boy.

The clip was taken from a behind-the-scenes snippet of the baby’s gender reveal party preparation, posted on Deiondra’s YouTube channel on May 19. Before the baby’s gender was revealed, the singer suggested naming their child after his name with a ‘Jr’ at the end, if the child would be a boy.

Deiondra, however, refused:

“I’m not agreeing to that, I’m sorry. And it technically can’t be a Jr.”

Broadnax insisted that it could be a junior technically, but Deiondra further disagreed:

“But Sanders-Broadnax is not a Jr.”

The R&B singer implied that if the child gets his last name, then they could be a Jr. Deiondra responded:

“But that’s not gonna happen. ‘Cause I’m not married. So, my last name is going as well.”

It is to be noted that the conversation did not carry any hint of animosity between the couple as they were lightly chatting before the gender reveal party began, and both had smiles on their faces the entire time. The discussion about the baby's name was brought up as the two were talking about a bet and who gets to do what if they win.

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders announced the pregnancy in March

Deoindra, the daughter of former athlete Deion Sanders, announced the news of her pregnancy through an Instagram post on March 8. She opened up about some difficulties in the caption:

"I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors."

She said she was three months along at the time despite her doctor telling her she would not make it to her first trimester. Deiondra continued:

"I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day. I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry."

Deiondra also revealed that she had been bleeding every day after finding out about her pregnancy but she would not give up on the baby. She aspired to give hope to other women with a similar experience.

During the baby's gender reveal party's preparation, Deiondra's friends and family asked if the couple had decided on a name. The conversation was before Deiondra and Jacquees were seen talking about the baby's name where she disagreed with him. However, prior to that, she said to her family:

"He's thought of some, I'm just like no no no. But it's only one name that he did mention that I actually really like, and it’s unisex. I said I was going to wait until I know the gender to start picking names. But the one that he did mention...I actually really like that.”

After The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, Deiondra took to X and clarified that she decided to give her baby her last name because she is not married yet and still uses her last name, Sanders. Referring to Jacquees, Deiondra added:

"Que has worked very hard for his own legacy and of course his son will have his last name also."

Jacquees debuted in the music industry in 2011 and has released several mixtapes, singles, and EPs since then. Notable mentions should include “At the Club” featuring DeJ Loaf, and “B.E.D.”. He released his first studio album 4275 in June 2018. The album reached the Billboard 200 ranking’s Top 40.

The singer has collaborated with other popular artists including, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, and Young Thug. Jacquees and Brown worked together on the 2022 song “Put in Work” which made it to the Top 10 R&B single.