“What kind of behavior is this”- Fans in a frenzy as GOT7's Jackson and Kole Tokyo Sims go viral for their chemistry online

GOT7 member Jackson Wang and Tokyo Sims’ Kole have sent the internet into a meltdown with their chemistry in recent viral clips. Notably, the Shibuya interviewer dropped his first interview with the K-pop idol in April 2025.

Ad

Kole and Jackson Wang's interview showing their flirtatious humor had fans in splits. In particular, Kole’s joke about the GOT7 rapper being his ideal type was widely shared among fans due to their chemistry. On June 1, 2025, the duo reunited at the Head In The Clouds music festival.

Their second interview seemingly took place before the GBAD singer's performance at the festival. There, Kole requested Jackson Wang to crack his back, and the latter played along. However, the GOT7 member soon broke character as he could not hold back his laughter.

Ad

Trending

The Tokyo Sims interviewer was invited to join the Chinese singer on stage later, where he was seen seemingly saying that Jackson was his husband. The two celebrities' reunion garnered fans' attention, and they expressed their thoughts about the duo.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Notably, the interview clip shared on June 3, with the caption ‘husbant,’ surpassed over 7 million views on Instagram. Meanwhile, some were left surprised by their playful interaction.

"What kind of behavior is this Jiaer," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No context i’m like what BL is this give it to me neowww," a user stated.

"Jackson don't need rumours, he just declare stuff and let ppl burn," a netizen mentioned.

Fans continued to share their reactions.

"Kole is living out his dreams, ig," a fan commented.

"I waited for 3 and a half years white man did it in one week," another fan commented.

Ad

"I’ve seen so many of these so far and all I can say is IT SHOULD BE ME," a user reacted.

Meanwhile, some fans seemingly shipped the GOT7 member and Kole.

"I know nothing about this Kole guy but oh i’m shipping them so hard," a netizen stated.

"I really do find them extremely compelling," a user wrote.

Ad

"I want a man who will look at me the way jackson look at kole," a fan wrote.

Who is Kole from Tokyo Sims? Know more about the Shibuya interviewer following the interaction with GOT7's Jackson Wang

Ad

Kole is a part of the popular street interviewers duo named Tokyo Sims with member Swhite. He is known for his interviews with locals and foreign travellers on the streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. The duo has a growing community of 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 950K followers on TikTok.

Kole previously gained Indian netizens’ attention as they believed he resembled Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in particular his similarities with Rampal's facial features from his youth. Additionally, with his recent interactions with GOT7's Jackson Wang, he has become a trending topic of discussion in K-pop.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Jackson Wang took over the stage of the Los Angeles music festival HITC 2025 on June 1, 2025. Jackson Wang has been a part of the American record label 88rising since 2019. The label celebrated their 10th-year anniversary through HITC 2025. Meanwhile, the BUCK singer closed the festival with a final stage titled The 88rising 10 Year MAGIC SHOW Party.

In other news, Wang is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album titled MAGICMAN 2, which will include his recently dropped solo singles High Alone, GBAD, and BUCK featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

Ad

MAGICMAN 2 is set to be out on July 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More