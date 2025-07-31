What kind of pill did Mike Posner take in Ibiza? Singer says he took the drug at 26 to impress Avicii, something he would not do at 37

On July 30, Mike Posner shared a post on X, where he opened up about the story behind writing the popular track I Took A Pill in Ibiza. In the tweet, Posner explained that the song became popular a long time after he wrote it on his 26th birthday. He further wrote:&quot;I feel proud to look at the song lyrics and know that NONE of them are true anymore. I've grown into a completely new man...one that i'm proud of. check this out...&quot;The singer then shared a couple of posts comparing his mindset at 26 to now, when he is 37. One such tweet suggested that at 26, he actually took a pill in Ibiza to seem cool to Avicii. His 37-year-old version, however, loved himself and wouldn't harm his body in any way.Mike Posner had previously opened up about an incident when he consumed ecstasy (MDMA) and which became the basis of his popular 2015 track. In 2016, The Independent revealed that Posner revealed that he took ecstasy for the first and last time with Avicii, in a club on the Balearic island. Later, in other interviews, the singer recalled that while he felt amazing initially, once he got sober, he felt years older than he actually was. Mike also wrote about how he once feared intimacy and now had a healthy relationship. He further stated that he learned to recognize the value of having a wife and family. He wrote:&quot;37: overcame my fear of intimacy and old patterns, worked though the pain of my previous breakups, recognized how much having a wife and family would actually mean to me, got the best help.&quot;Many netizens further flooded the comment section with their take on the tweets. While some sent him good wishes, others wondered if he had posted similar tweets last year as well.Mike Posner had opened up about his experience of consuming a pill with AviciiIn February 2022, Mike Posner sat for an interview on the Impaulsive podcast. Here, he got candid about the incident, based on which he wrote the song I Took A Pill In Ibiza. While Posner's debut single Cooler Than Me released in 2010 and was a massive hit, he didn't achieve success after that.Posner revealed that the only person who supported him at the time was Avicii. The singer stated that Avicii onced asked him to work on his album. This prompted Mike Posner to go to Ibiza and watch the Swedish DJ. Posner first described the experience as the &quot;saddest thing ever.&quot; He saw so many people having fun, but still felt lonely.Posner added:&quot;Avicii came and played his show. I was in the crowd and – this was when I still drank, I don't drink anymore. I'm looking at him on the stage and I was just thinking, 'Man, I f*cked this up man, that used to be me, I wish it was still me and it's not'.&quot;Mike Posner then said that he was hoping that someone in the crowd could recognize him. According to him, shortly after this, he was offered something that he recalled as MDMA. Posner then remembered waking up the next day and &quot;feeling like hell.&quot; He said that the popular 2015 song was actually based on the darkness that he felt in his life during those moments.According to reports by Vulture, this song became a hit, particularly after Norwegian duo SeeB added an EDM beat to it. The outlet further stated that this song was placed in the Billboard Top Ten, about a year after its release.The BBC had previously endorsed Mike Posner's I Took A Pill In IbizaAccording to 2016 reports published by The Independent, BBC had previously banned The Shamen's Ebeneezer Goode for making a direct reference to ecstasy. The same broadcaster, however seemed to be endorsing Posner's song at the time. As per reports by the outlet, a Radio 1 spokesman said:&quot;The song starts with the singer taking ecstasy but the lyrics clearly state he had a negative experience. We are going to A-list the song. It's clearly popular and we don't believe it glorifies the drug lifestyle.&quot;As aforementioned, in the latest set of tweets that Posner posted on X, he discussed how much he has evolved as a person over the past decade. In one of his tweets, he wrote that a young Posner knew sad songs only. However, his present version knew sadness and also the ways to deal with it effectively.Earlier this year, Mike Posner dropped his fifth album, The Beginning.