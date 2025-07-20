“You a real one for saying this”—Netizens react as BlocBoy JB reveals his hit song ‘Look Alive’ was originally a Drake track

BlocBoy JB has revealed that Look Alive was originally a Drake song. He shared that the Canadian rapper gave him the track, which he released in February 2018.BlocBoy JB, whose real name is James Lee Baker, dropped Look Alive on February 9, 2018. It was the lead single of his mixtape Simi, and featured Drizzy. The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, marking Baker's first top 10 song.On July 19, 2025, the rapper shared a post on X with a clip of Look Alive and captioned it:&quot;For The Record Look Alive Was Drake Song From Da Jump He Was Just A RN And Gave Me Dat Mfer&quot;Fans online reacted to this post, praising the rapper for sharing the truth. One X user wrote:&quot;You a real one for saying this&quot;&quot;BlocBoy, you solid unlike them other fugazi ahh n****s who switched on The Boy last year after he either put them on or gave them a look/stimmy that changed they life,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Damn….. I thought it was yours from the jump!! Thanks for giving us that peek behind the mirror fam,&quot; another commented.Many internet users shared some other songs that Drizzy has reportedly given away to other artists.&quot;Gave JB Look Alive and gave Meek the Going Bad song, fresh out of prison to go on his Championships album, which is Meek’s only Top 10 hit in his career. Culture vulture though lmao,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Songs Drake has given to other Artists: Gold Roses. Going Bad. No Guidance. Look Alive. Yes Indeed. And plenty more.. But but but but he’s a culture vulture. Lol,&quot; another person wrote.&quot;The so called Culture Vulture gave away diamond and platinum records and only a few will acknowledge that,&quot; a netizen commented.Also Read: “Now we’re cursed”- Fans divided as Drake’s OVO collaborates with Chelsea on new merchandiseBlocBoy JB had shared how Look Alive was made through Drake in 2018Blocboy JB Meet &amp; Greet (Image via Getty)During an interview with The Fader in February 2018, BlocBoy JB had explained the origin of the song, Look Alive. He mentioned that Drizzy had first posted it on Instagram, which led to an interaction between them. He added:&quot;OK, so, [Drake] had posted the song [on Instagram], and as soon as he posted it, I had replied 100. And then he was like, 'My favorite rapper! We gotta cook.' As soon as I said, 'OK,' he called me. And then the next day, he sent me his part of the song.&quot;BlocBoy JB continued:“He knew my producer [Tay Keith] already so he was already talking to him and he got the beat from him, sent it to me early in the morning,” JB continued. “I jumped straight up and went to the studio. Then about two or three days later, he was in the city and we shot the video. It still seem fake, like a dream. I could pinch myself and not feel it.&quot;He had notably also taken the Canadian rapper's side during his feud with Kendrick Lamar last year. In December 2024, BlocBoy JB called out artists who were previously close to Drizzy but turned towards Kendrick during the feud.Also Read: DJ Akademiks claims he asked Drake, &quot;Are you gonna pull up?&quot; when Drizzy accused the podcaster of being scared of Kendrick Lamar's team