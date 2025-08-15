  • home icon
  What is Kylie Minogue's net worth? Australian singer's fortune explored as she reacts to claims Taylor Swift copied her "Showgirl" look

What is Kylie Minogue’s net worth? Australian singer’s fortune explored as she reacts to claims Taylor Swift copied her “Showgirl” look

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 15, 2025 12:52 GMT
Kylie Minogue - left, Taylor Sw
Kylie Minogue - left, Taylor Sw

After Taylor Swift revealed the cover art of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, many netizens have drawn comparisons between it and Kylie Minogue's "Showgirl" era. Some of them even accused the Love Story singer of copying Minogue.

In the wake of the comparisons online, Minogue took to her Instagram on August 14 to post a collage from her "Showgirl" era, expressing her "respect and admiration" for all fellow showgirls.

According to Music News, "Showgirl" is a name given to the female dancers who perform in chorus lines and cabaret acts.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Kylie Minogue's net worth to be $120 million. The best-selling solo artist of Australia first found fame in the 1980s as a cast member of an Aussie soap opera called Neighbours.

In the late '80s, Minogue's career transitioned from acting to music, with her breakout single, The Locomotion (1987) becoming a global success. A year later, the singer dropped her namesake debut album.

The 57-year-old has released 17 albums so far, with her most recent one - Tension II - dropping last year.

Kylie Minogue has an extensive music and acting portfolio

Kylie Minogue Celebrates the Third Anniversary of her Award-Winning Wines, and Warms Up for Pride Month at The West Hollywood EDITION - Source: Getty
Kylie Minogue Celebrates the Third Anniversary of her Award-Winning Wines, and Warms Up for Pride Month at The West Hollywood EDITION - Source: Getty

Kylie Minogue went on her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits World Tour over two decades ago, in 2005. While Kylie's European dates were a success, by the time she reached Melbourne, the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, which caused her to postpone the remainder of the tour, DailyMail reports.

Minogue later organized another Showgirl: Homecoming Tour a year later, to perform the shows that had been postponed earlier. The singer has gone on 20 tours in her career, with her Tension Tour currently ongoing.

In November 2023, Kylie also performed at a residency concert with over 20 shows in Las Vegas' Voltaire.

Besides music, Minogue has acted in 17 movies and TV shows. Her latest role was in Netflix’s mystery-comedy The Residence, which premiered on March 20, 2025.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Minogue owns multiple properties across Australia, with her most expensive real estate investment being an exclusive apartment in London's One Hyde Park, which is worth $25 million.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is coming this October

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Toronto, ON - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Toronto, ON - Source: Getty

During her appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 13, Taylor Swift revealed that her upcoming 12th studio album will be released on October 3. The Blank Space singer also read out its tracklist to Travis and Jason Kelce, with the following songs being featured on it:

  1. The Fate of Ophelia
  2. Elizabeth Taylor
  3. Opalite
  4. Father Figure
  5. Eldest Daughter
  6. Ruin the Friendship
  7. Actually Romantic
  8. Wi$h Li$t
  9. Wood
  10. Cancelled!
  11. Honey
  12. The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Speaking about intentionality behind the album, Swift said on the podcast that every single song on it was "for hundreds of reasons". Per the singer, the album will not be the same if you add or subtract one of its songs.

