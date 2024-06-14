What did Mark Adams Prieto do? Arizona man indicted after plotting to stage mass shooting at Bad Bunny concert

An Arizona man, later identified as Mark Adams Prieto, was charged by the federal authorities with organizing a plot to carry out a mass massacre during a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta. Almost a month after his arrest, he was indicted on Tuesday, June 11.

An affidavit that NBC News was able to receive stated that he intended to use semi-automatic guns that he had acquired through cash transactions or swaps to kill as many African Americans as possible.

He also intended to do this during rapper Bad Bunny's Atlanta show, most probably on May 14 and 15. The affidavit also stated that he chose to target Atlanta because he thought black people had gathered there for some criminal activities.

He was also charged with trafficking in firearms, possessing an unregistered firearm, and transferring a firearm for use in a hate crime. He might receive a sentence of up to 40 years in jail if found guilty.

Mark Adams Prieto wanted to start a race war ahead of the presidential election

In an attempt to spark a racial conflict before the presidential election, Arizona native Mark Adams Prieto, planned a mass shooting at a rap concert in Atlanta in May 2024. The affidavit further reported that he intended to target African Americans and other minorities.

On Tuesday, June 11, a federal grand jury indicted Mark Adams Prieto, 58. Prieto was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, transferring a firearm for use in a hate crime, and trafficking in firearms.

The Justice Department stated that the indictment came after a months-long FBI investigation that resulted in his arrest in May.

The arrest affidavit stated that FBI Phoenix was notified of Prieto's preparations for a race war in October 2023. The unnamed person claimed that they had met Prieto at gun fairs in the past.

Authorities were also informed by the source that they had spoken with Prieto over fifteen times in three years at different gun shows. The affidavit went on to state that the source also informed the authorities that Prieto started voicing concerning opinions, such as "advocating for a mass shooting," mentioning blacks, Jews, or Muslims in particular.

According to the affidavit, the source further shared,

“Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior.”

The affidavit then reported that he even allegedly asked the source in late 2023 if they were "ready to kill a bunch of people," indicating his willingness to assemble individuals to help him carry out the plan.

In January 2024, the FBI started spying on Mark Adams Prieto. He later urged an undercover agent and the source to assist him in executing his plan. Prieto met the undercover agent posing as the source's associate and the source at a gun show in Phoenix on January 21.

The affidavit said that there, he told them that he wanted their assistance in carrying out a mass massacre that would target African Americans at a rap festival in Atlanta. He chose to target a rap concert because he knew there would be a large number of African Americans.

The same document stated that Mark Adams Prieto said he intended to leave Confederate flags up after the shooting. He intended to do that to convey the message that "we're going to fight back now, and every whitey will be the enemy across the whole country." Prieto went on to state that he intended to exhibit "no mercy, no quarter."

Prieto allegedly planned to hide the firearms close to the event before driving across the nation to carry out the shooting. He specifically targeted events that were set for mid-May, June, or July, one of which was supposed to feature Bad Bunny.

NBC News reported that the Justice Department official said Mark Adams Prieto has been transported from New Mexico to Arizona by the U.S. Marshals Service. On the other hand, as of now, Prieto or his representative haven't said anything regarding the entire incident.