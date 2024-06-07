"Is Bad Bunny retiring?" — Fans speculate as rapper talks about closing a stage in his career on Instagram Story

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny recently posted an Instagram story, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. A translated version of what the rapper wrote on his Instagram story has been reported. This story prompted fans to believe that the rapper is retiring from music.

Bad Bunny's Instagram story, (Image via badbunnypr/Instagram)

According to Bunny's Instagram story,

"You don't know how long I've been waiting and wanting this moment!! You were the first to hear this album!!!! And the first to listen to my music in general. The same one that is now heard all over the world!!!"

The rapper further continued:

"Now it's time to finish where you started! These 3 concerts will close a stage in my career and in my life !! And it fills my soul that you are with me to live it!!"

Several fans reacted to the above story. One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"Is Bad Bunny retiring?"

Another one wrote:

"I stg if bad bunny is retiring… BENITO ONE MORE ALBUM AT LEAST MF."

One tweet read:

"Bad bunny retiring so mavs could win the finals. man gimme dat i love that sacrifice."

The speculations have become so widespread that they currently are trending on both Google and X. While most fans wanted him to release more music, some made peace with his decision.

Fans react to Bad Bunny's latest Instagram story, (Image via Micha/X)

Fans react to Bad Bunny's latest Instagram story (Image via Miks/X)

Bad Bunny's recent Instagram story spoke about closing a chapter in his life

Fans expressed their views on the recent Instagram story posted by Bad Bunny. In the story, he spoke about "closing a stage in his career." Fans analyzed the same and speculated that the rapper was announcing his retirement from music.

No official confirmation of a retirement has been obtained from the rapper or his team as of now. Hence, it is still a speculation with no confirmed base. While fans are eagerly waiting for him to release some new music, Bunny is seemingly "lying low." People Magazine recently confirmed in an article which was published by the end of May that he was further seen with former partner Kendall Jenner. The duo had reportedly broken up within a year of dating, back in December.

The 30-year-old rapper is the first non-English language artist who became Spotify's most streamed artist of the year. His last album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, was released in 2023. Along with being a singer, Bad Bunny has also acted in a number of movies including Bullet Train and Cassandro. He was further seen in WWE, since 2021.

In February, Bad Bunny revealed how excited he was to explore music

While fans are anxious about whether Bunny is leaving music, an earlier interview implies a different scenario. In an interview with Complex in February at the time his Most Wanted Tour began in Salt Lake City, Bunny revealed how excited he was to explore more genres in music. He added that he was all set to begin a new chapter of his life with the new tour.

The album that Bunny was promoting in the tour is his fifth studio album. It further had his hit songs Monaco, Where She Goes, and Un Preview. He further told the outlet,

"The moment was now to make this album and bring back the essence of what my trap is, which has always been different."

He continued,

"There’s those that have this style, that style, the ones who don’t necessarily imitate but watch what Americans do. I’ve always had my own trap, and that’s why from the beginning it’s always stood out. So that’s what I did with this album— bring my trap that’s mine, that I do, obviously with an evolution."

He also said,

"I think what’s happening is really cool, but I generally don’t know where I see myself right now, but it’s not here. There’s a lot I want to do, a lot of music left to explore. A lot of heart."

The Most Wanted Tour began on February 21 and came to an end recently with the final show in Miami on May 26, 2024.

In the February interview with Complex that was released recently, Bunny revealed that he was already feeling a sense of change with the kickstart of his tour then. Fans, however, will have to wait to see the rapper's next course of action with his career.