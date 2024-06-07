What was Mohbad's possible cause of death? Autopsy report for Nigerian rapper shows drug reaction

New autopsy reports have revealed that a possible drug reaction could have caused the death of Nigerian Afrobeats singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, who died under suspicious circumstances on September 12, 2023, in a Lagos hospital.

According to the reports obtained by The Cable on June 6, 2024, the autopsy and toxicology test conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital suggested the rapper's death may be attributed to a fatal anaphylactic shock or drug reaction.

27-year-old Mohbad's death under controversial circumstances sparked a nationwide debate in Lagos, and the hashtag #justiceformohbad trended on X for weeks after his death. The public outcry led the Lagos State Police Command to form a 13-member special investigation team on September 18, 2023, to look into his death.

Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an assistant nurse, was held as one of the principal suspects for injecting the musician with three different medications in a "professionally negligent" way on the day of his death.

Mohbad's toxicology report showed traces of Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital extracted samples from Mohbad's gastric contents, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung for a toxicology test to determine the cause of death.

The toxicology reports acquired by The Cable showed that the musician's blood contained traces of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine. Antihistamines are medicines used to treat allergies, motion sickness, stomach problems, and colds, among other conditions.

However, the reports also added that the concentration found in the late rapper's bloodstream was not in the fatal or lethal range. The reports further noted that to determine fatal anaphylactic shock, blood samples need to be taken as quickly as possible after death.

This was reportedly not possible as Mohbad was buried the second day after his death, and his body was later exhumed on September 21, eight days after the burial. Before his burial, his body was reportedly neither autopsied nor embalmed.

“In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, a blood sample needs to be taken as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day. In the light of the foregoing, the cause of death could not be ascertained,” the report stated.

“However, the possibility of a fatal anaphylactic shock (drug reaction) could be considered in view of the absence of any significant post-mortem and toxicology findings.”

The anatomical and pathological tests also showed an injury to Mohbod's right forearm, which he acquired before his death, and moderate to severe decomposition of his body, which was in line with the body being exhumed eight days after burial.

The report also stated that "no significant gross finding" could be attributed to his death.

“Following the Order for Exhumation, the body was exhumed on 21/09/2023 (8 days after the burial). Autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs. Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding could be attributed to death."

Mohbad injured himself in a "violent fight" two days before his death

According to the BBC, Mohbad cut his hand on a smashed car window during a violent altercation with his childhood friend Oluwatosin Owoduni, aka Primeboy, on September 10, 2023. The following day, the injury became swollen, and he complained of "unbearable pain."

His friend, Ayobami Sadiq, called nursing assistant Feyisayo Ogedengbe to the rapper's home to treat him. The nurse reportedly “administered three different injections that are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the death of the singer” on September 12.

Shortly after this, the rapper started vomiting and convulsing. He was then taken to a Lagos hospital, where he was reportedly pronounced dead. His body was buried the next day.

The Lagos State Police Command commissioner identified Feyisayo Ogedengbe as a "principal suspect," adding that she was not qualified to treat Mohbad.

“She [Ogedengbe] acknowledged that it was the injections that she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to MohBad’s death,” he added.

In October 2023, she was arrested, along with Oluwatosin Owoduni, on unknown charges. Ayobami Sadiq was also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony for allegedly calling on an unqualified nurse to treat the rapper in a "non-clinical setting."

According to The Guardian, Naira Marley, Mohbad's former record label boss at Marlian Music, was also arrested as one of the suspects in the case and was previously accused of mistreating the rapper.