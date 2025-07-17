What did Nessa Diab say about Jay-Z and Roc Nation? Colin Kaepernick's partner calls out mogul over 'smear campaign tactics' 

Nessa Diab has called out Jay-Z and Roc Nation in her latest X post. Taking to the platform on July 17, the 44-year-old television host accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, of running a smear campaign against her longtime partner and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Ad

Nessa's post arrived after Nicki Minaj called out Roc Nation and its leaders for unpaid debt earlier this month. She claimed:

"Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help "their image" after they blackballed Colin for his protest."

Kaepernick's partner said she had called Jay-Z and Desiree a long time back, but didn't receive any public support despite many empathizing with her in private. Nessa wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them "move beyond the controversy around teams' unwillingness to sign Kaepernick.""

Expand Tweet

Ad

She then referred to Desiree Perez's comment during the Super Bowl fiasco over choosing Kendrick Lamar instead of Lil Wayne for the halftime performance.

Upon learning Wayne was disappointed for not being picked as the artist, Desiree told NOLA.com:

"We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we've completely shifted the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We've come a long way."

Ad

Nessa Diab calls Jay-Z out over Colin Kaepernick's 2016 NFL controversy

Nessa Diab shared some screenshots from an ESPN article from July 12, 2023, to back her claims about Jay-Z siding with the NFL to suppress Colin Kaepernick's protest.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality and injustice against Black Americans and people of color. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he didn’t agree with Kaepernick’s actions. Some other athletes joined the protest, which later hurt the NFL’s ties with sponsors and caused a drop in TV ratings.

Ad

The excerpt from the ESPN article shared by Nessa Diab reported that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached out to Jay-Z to help with the situation. Roc Nation entered a $25 million deal with the NFL, and Jay-Z took charge of the league's halftime show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the article, tying Jay-Z to the halftime show was a tactic to divert attention from the Colin Kaepernick controversy through musical entertainment during the game and save the league's public image.

Nessa Diab also mentioned Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's criminal past.

"She got her pardon by Trump - no coincidence the NFL owners are his buddies and also donated millions to his campaign."

Ad

Desiree Perez was arrested in 1994 for possession of 35 kg of cocaine and intent to distribute it. She avoided serving a nearly 10-year sentence by cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 1999, Desiree Perez served nine months in prison for violating probationary terms. However, Donald Trump granted her a pardon in 2021.

Nessa Diab concluded her post by showing her solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. She said she no longer watches the NFL or pays any heed to which artist is performing at the halftime show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More