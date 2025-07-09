"What does one even do with 6 women??" — Internet reacts to Chris Brown leaving his Paris hotel with a barrage of women

On the night of Tuesday, July 8, @FearedBuck posted a video clip of Chris Brown on X. In the clip, Brown was seen exiting a Paris hotel where he was staying, with six different women walking ahead of the No Guidance singer. Some of the women were dressed in casual jeans and t-shirts, while others were in joggers and tank tops.

Chris Brown emerged in the end, with the cameramen suddenly all around him. The video has since gone viral on X, receiving over 8.5 million views, 51K likes, 6K saves, and 3K retweets (at the time of writing this article).

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

🐾 @elsdawg LINK what does one even do with 6 women?? the absolute most you’ll need is 3

Some netizens claimed that the women in the video could potentially sue Chris brown for s*xual assault in the future.

"All 6 of those girls are gonna claim s*xual assault cases on this ni**a" - commented an X user.

"Not one dark skin girl in sight" - added another.

"Chris has learned. Keep it white and things will go right" - wrote a third netizen.

"The last one tried hard to cover up her bruised a** face lol" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others appeared surprised at a mere video of Brown leaving a hotel attracting hundreds of thousands of views.

"Why is a man leaving his hotel worth 857k views? we are lost as humans" - replied a fifth user.

"The last girl with the black eye must’ve had a helluva night" - remarked a sixth one.

"Women wants status they don’t care about the morals you may have." - commented a seventh netizen.

Chris Brown's nightclub assault lawsuit was reportedly settled outside of court

The viral video of Chris Brown's hotel exit comes weeks after the singer settled his nightclub assault lawsuit on June 27. TMZ reports that Abe Diaw - the defendant who accused Brown of assault in his 2023 lawsuit - has filed new documents regarding the same.

Diaw, who previously claimed that Brown had hit him with a tequila bottle on the head, has asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit against the Under the Influence singer.

The music producer is dismissing his lawsuit with prejudice, which means he cannot refile it in the future.

Per the media outlet, it appears that the legal representatives of both parties have reached a settlement on the subject outside of court.

Despite the settlement, Chris Brown still faces the criminal charges related to the incdent, for which he was arrested in May 2025 (upon arriving in Manchester).

The Go Crazy singer, who was released on a bail bond previously, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault, bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place.

So, while Brown is free to perform in his Breezy Bowl XX world tour, he also needs to comply with all the court dates in the U.K.

According to Los Angeles Times, the trial for Chris Brown's pending charges is scheduled for next year, on October 26, 2026.

