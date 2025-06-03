What is PinkPantheress' real name? British songstress unveils plans of being a mother

PinkPantheress has recently opened up about her plans to start a family and bear children. The British songstress, who recently released her second mixtape, spoke about horror films, parties, snakeskin prints, her future plans, and more in a game of 'Over/Under' with Pitchfork on May 30, 2025.

PinkPantheress' real name is Victoria Beverley Walker. She is a British singer, record producer, and songwriter. The 24-year-old Somerset native is known for producing music by combining several genres, often sampling popular songs from the 1990s and 2000s. She was named Producer of the Year by Billboard Women in Music in 2024 and has also been nominated for three Brit Awards.

PinkPantheress recently participated in Pitchfork's Over/Under game, where she discussed her plans for raising a family. The 24-year-old was asked whether "situationships" were overrated or underrated. After explaining why she would never try it, the songstress spoke candidly about her future. She said:

"I'm 24, but I kind of try to live as if I'm like twice my age sometimes. I think there's a lot of things that I don't do that other people in my age range do do a lot. But that's not because like I look down on what they're doing, but more because I'm too scared to do it myself."

She explained:

"Like having situationships and stuff like that, I fear so badly for my well-being. I can't partake in a lot of these things."

PinkPantheress also claimed that she wants to get married by the age of 25 and have children.

"I want to be married by like 25. I want kids. I wanna have kids this year. I do. I want to have kids," she added.

Additionally, she discussed topics like her love for pets, the Saw franchise, and the advent of ChatGPT, among others.

When a date night allegedly ruined PinkPantheress' chance of working with Kendrick Lamar

The Elysee Montmartre - Source: Getty

In an interview for the i-D cover story published on November 2, 2023, PinkPantheress opened up about the time she relinquished the opportunity to work with Kendrick Lamar due to a scheduling conflict.

The 24-year-old explained that K Dot had called her while she was on a date with a guy. The Not Like Us rapper had allegedly asked her to join him for a studio session when she was watching the movie Nightcrawler with a date. Her date had previously requested that she keep her phone on silent, thereby inadvertently losing the opportunity to work alongside the Grammy winner.

“Oh f*ck, I can’t even think about it,” she reportedly cringed while reminiscing the missed opportunity.

The British singer recently expressed her desire to work with Charli XCX in a May 2025 interview for a Paper cover story. It came days after the songstress released her latest mixtape, Fancy That.

"I mean, of course. If the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to. I will say it makes me shit myself when I get recognition from any artists that I respect, for sure. It doesn't matter who, genuinely, I get so excited. When I get recognition from other artists, especially ones that I have looked up to for a long time. Even though I've met her, I just love getting praise and hearing praise," she gushed.

Charli was quick to return the favor by commenting on a tweet by the British singer. She wrote, "Well hello." It remains to be seen whether fans will get to see the two stars collaborate in the future.

