What did Ray J say about The Breakfast Club? Charlamagne Tha God says rapper apologized and is seeking therapy since the Cam Newton interview 

Ray J sat for an interview with Cam Newton, the episode of which was released on Friday, July 25. At one point in the interview, Ray spoke about The Breakfast Club and ended up calling one of its hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, a &quot;hypocrite&quot;. According to him,&quot;Look at The Breakfast Club. That's why I can't even believe Charlemagne fixes his mouth to disrespect me sometimes. And he's the most biggest hypocrite in the whole wide world and I told him the other day.&quot;He additionally stated:&quot;It's like you want to apologize for some sh*t you did. I apologize for the sh*t I did and then you sh*t on my apology.&quot;Ray J further stated that he was the reason behind the show being on the air. Loren LoRosa, Charlamagne Tha God, and other hosts later reacted to the comments made by Ray. On July 28, a clip showing a portion of their conversation surfaced on the official X account of The Breakfast Club.Charlamagne Tha God seemingly agreed with Ray, stating that it was true that people had capitalized on his bad decisions, and so had The Breakfast Club. He further added that Ray was going for therapy since the interview with Newton.Charlamagne clarified that the interview occurred a month ago, and Ray called him to apologize for certain words he said during the interview. Further in the conversation, DJ Envy stated that Ray J had introduced them to the Hall of Fame, and they appreciated this gesture from him. Charlamagne Tha God again mentioned that Ray called him and let him know that the interview was going to be dropped. Ray further said that he had said some things since he was mad, and that was before they had any conversation.Ray J reacted to him allegedly being accused of being somehow responsible for Whitney Houston's demiseWhitney Houston Laid To Rest In Hometown Of Newark, New Jersey - Source: GettyIn the interview with Cam Newton, Ray J touched on many topics, many of which seemed quite personal. One of the topics that he opened up about was the rumors that suggested he was involved in the death of singer Whitney Houston.The Where Do Broken Hearts Go singer passed away on February 11, 2012. The coroner then determined that the cause of death was coronary artery disease, leading to accidental drowning in her bathtub. Authorities then revealed that traces of cocaine were found in her system, suggesting that she possibly had consumed the substance before death.Addressing the rumors, Ray J refuted them completely, describing them as &quot;disrespectful.&quot; The speculations suggested that the singer was present in the room with Whitney when she passed away. Ray said:&quot;She was one of the most important people to me. N*ggas is saying that I was in the room when she died. Bro, that’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard.&quot;Despite these rumors having been brewing for a long time, the singer had chosen to avoid addressing them, reportedly to honor the late Whitney Houston. He told Cam Newton on the podcast episode:&quot;I didn't care about what people were saying at first. It's not my truth. It's just certain times when narratives are going to the moon. That's not true. You have to go and you have to shut certain things down, right?&quot;According to the 44-year-old singer, he was not with Whitney when she passed away. In fact, he was in San Diego for a show at the time. Ray additionally claimed that they were set to attend Clive Davis' popular pre-Grammy party, the very next day, where they were also supposed to confirm their relationship publicly.Ray J further explained that he avoided talking about Whitney because he felt it was unfair since she was present to defend herself.For the unversed, the rumors surrounding a romantic relationship between Whitney Houston and Ray J surfaced in the early 2000s. They, however, did not confirm the same in public. For years, their relationship had been scrutinized, leading to speculations.While some thought they were casually seeing each other, others refuted claims of any romantic linkups. In February 2012, X Factor contestant Stacy Francis told The Daily Beast that Ray J told her that he had never dated Whitney Houston. Francis added that Whitney once said to her that she had known Ray since he was 10 years old.Francis then said:&quot;Whitney told me she had known Ray since he was 10 years old. She cared about him. I think we should all respect that.&quot;Despite the rumors of Ray J's involvement in Whitney's death, there was no official evidence to back it. As of now, the YouTube video capturing Ray J's interview has amassed over 450K views.