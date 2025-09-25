What is RICO? Ray J claims he is helping feds make RICO case "worse than Diddy" against Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Singer Ray J claimed that he's helping federal authorities to make a RICO case against his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner. According to a Page Six report, the artist made this claim during a livestream with Chrisean Rock. The clip of Ray warning his ex and the Kardashian matriarch with RICO charges has been making the rounds online.According to the Legal Information Institute, RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. It is a federal law passed in 1970 with the aim of curbing organized criminal activity and racketeering. The law typically deals with mafia-related or mob crimes. The convict under RICO charges may face prison for up to 20 years.During the September 24 Twitch livestream, while warning Kris Jenner and the SKIMS founder about a possible RICO case, Ray J said that it would be &quot;worse than Diddy.&quot;&quot;Federal RICO, though, KK and Chris, Federal RICO, I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim. It's about to be crazy... Meaning, like, I'm going to say a lot of bouncy. If anybody knows Kim and cool with Kim, they need to tell her now. The rain is coming. The feds is coming. They is coming. It's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy.&quot;RICO made headlines in July this year when the prosecution was trying to prove these charges against Sean &quot;Combs&quot; Diddy. However, the music mogul was convicted of lesser charges and is currently awaiting sentencing, scheduled for October 3.During the September 24 livestream, the What I Need singer did not reveal the reason behind his claims.Ray J previously slammed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner publiclyKilla 🌺 @KillaKrewwLINKRay J exposes that he was FORCED to make and release the s*xtape with Kim Kardashian “I was being led, not leading… I was being filmed, not filming” 😳💔📹Ray J and Kim Kardashian made headlines in 2007 when their adult clip surfaced online. In a May 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Ray J alleged that it was Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, who released the infamous tape &quot;like an album.&quot; He also denied having any copies of the tape, adding that the only copy of the tape was with the SKIMS founder. In this interview, Ray J also accused the Kardashians of painting a bad picture of him.&quot;I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, and to make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about,&quot; the singer stated.Later in September 2022, Kris Jenner took a lie detector test during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she was asked if she helped Kim Kardashian in releasing the scandal tape. To which she said &quot;no,&quot; and the machine showed that she was telling the truth.According to Page Six, the I Hit It First singer reacted to Kris Jenner's lie detector test and called it &quot;fake&quot; in a video uploaded on Instagram. He also discussed his adult tape in the July 25, 2025, episode of the Funky Friday podcast.Earlier in May 2025, the One Wish singer appeared on TMZ's weekly series on Diddy's trial. Ray not only defended RICO charges against Diddy but went on to say that he wouldn't be surprised if these charges were pressed against the Kardashians.&quot;If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged with racketeering, I might believe it,&quot; Ray J said.According to People, Ray J and Kim Kardashian began dating in 2003, and their relationship ended in 2006. The two have often exchanged heated words online.Regarding Ray J’s recent RICO charges remark, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have not issued any comment.