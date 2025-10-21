  • home icon
  • Music
  • What songs are on Halle Bailey’s debut album ‘Love? Or Something Like It’?: Tracklist and featured artists explored

What songs are on Halle Bailey’s debut album ‘Love? Or Something Like It’?: Tracklist and featured artists explored

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 21, 2025 00:52 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Halle Bailey at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey teased fans with upcoming new music by unveiling the tracklist for her debut album, Love? Or Something Like It on Monday, October 20. The announcement comes less than two weeks after she stunned fans by sharing the news of the album.

Ad

On her Instagram account, captioned "4 more days," she shared a video set in an original tune and unveiled the titles for all 15 tracks in the upcoming album, and it includes a reunion with her sister and bandmate, Chloe Bailey. It's also an all-female tracklist delivered to the shelves by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

Here's the complete tracklist for Halle Bailey's upcoming Love? Or Something Like It album.

  1. Intro
  2. Overtime
  3. Know Bout Me featuring GloRilla
  4. His Type
  5. Heaven
  6. Interlude 2
  7. Alone featuring Mariah the Scientist
  8. Back & Forth
  9. Braveface
  10. So I Can Feel Again featuring Chloe
  11. In Your Hands
  12. No Warning featuring H.E.R.
  13. Bite Your Lip
  14. Angel
  15. Because I Love You
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This first full-length project for Bailey drops on Friday, October 24. It's going to be her debut solo album, which comes in the heels of releasing two albums with her sister as part of their duo Chloe x Halle in 2018 (The Kids Are Alright) and 2020 (Ungoldy Hour).

More about Halle Bailey's upcoming debut solo album, Love? Or Something Like It

Halle Bailey first announced that she's putting out her first solo album on October 8. She also unveiled the album title, Love? Or Something Like It, at the time and talked briefly about what the project is going to be about. She wrote on her Instagram for the announcement:

Ad
"[The album is] a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after....this one means everything to me."
Halle Bailey at the Little Mermaid Australian Premiere (Image via Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey at the Little Mermaid Australian Premiere (Image via Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

In the announcement video is her in a black background in a fluffy red tulle gown. Meanwhile, the Little Mermaid actress also narrates the beginning of the story she's talking about in the caption, saying:

Ad
"One upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here's what happened."

So far, ahead of Love? Or Something Like It's release, Halle Bailey has dropped two solo singles this year. She released Back and Forth on Valentine's Day and Bareface in June. But those aren't the only teasers she shared of the album as several of the songs in the album were also released last year.

Ad

Bailey dropped In Your Hand in March 2024 and followed it up with Because I Love You a few months later in August. She also included her debut solo single released in 2023, Angel, in Love? Or Something Like It. The track already earned her a Grammy nod for best R&B song last year and its music video, released two years ago, now has over 27 million views on YouTube.

Halle Bailey's debut album, Love? Or Something Like It, is now available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications