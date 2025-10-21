What songs are on Halle Bailey’s debut album ‘Love? Or Something Like It’?: Tracklist and featured artists explored

Halle Bailey teased fans with upcoming new music by unveiling the tracklist for her debut album, Love? Or Something Like It on Monday, October 20. The announcement comes less than two weeks after she stunned fans by sharing the news of the album.On her Instagram account, captioned &quot;4 more days,&quot; she shared a video set in an original tune and unveiled the titles for all 15 tracks in the upcoming album, and it includes a reunion with her sister and bandmate, Chloe Bailey. It's also an all-female tracklist delivered to the shelves by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.Here's the complete tracklist for Halle Bailey's upcoming Love? Or Something Like It album.IntroOvertimeKnow Bout Me featuring GloRillaHis TypeHeavenInterlude 2Alone featuring Mariah the ScientistBack &amp; ForthBravefaceSo I Can Feel Again featuring ChloeIn Your HandsNo Warning featuring H.E.R.Bite Your LipAngelBecause I Love You View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis first full-length project for Bailey drops on Friday, October 24. It's going to be her debut solo album, which comes in the heels of releasing two albums with her sister as part of their duo Chloe x Halle in 2018 (The Kids Are Alright) and 2020 (Ungoldy Hour).More about Halle Bailey's upcoming debut solo album, Love? Or Something Like ItHalle Bailey first announced that she's putting out her first solo album on October 8. She also unveiled the album title, Love? Or Something Like It, at the time and talked briefly about what the project is going to be about. She wrote on her Instagram for the announcement:&quot;[The album is] a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after....this one means everything to me.&quot;Halle Bailey at the Little Mermaid Australian Premiere (Image via Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)In the announcement video is her in a black background in a fluffy red tulle gown. Meanwhile, the Little Mermaid actress also narrates the beginning of the story she's talking about in the caption, saying:&quot;One upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here's what happened.&quot;So far, ahead of Love? Or Something Like It's release, Halle Bailey has dropped two solo singles this year. She released Back and Forth on Valentine's Day and Bareface in June. But those aren't the only teasers she shared of the album as several of the songs in the album were also released last year.Bailey dropped In Your Hand in March 2024 and followed it up with Because I Love You a few months later in August. She also included her debut solo single released in 2023, Angel, in Love? Or Something Like It. The track already earned her a Grammy nod for best R&amp;B song last year and its music video, released two years ago, now has over 27 million views on YouTube.Halle Bailey's debut album, Love? Or Something Like It, is now available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.