What did Tia Kemp say after Rick Ross’ alleged Vancouver attack? Comments explored as the rapper breaks silence

Rapper Rick Ross was performing at the Ignite Festival in Vancouver on Sunday, June 30, 2024, and he closed his set by playing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. This seemed to have agitated some of Drake's fans, who confronted Ross and allegedly punched and beat him as well.

Following that, the rapper's former partner, Tia Kemp, mocked him in an Instagram Live where she addressed the attack and made fun of her baby's father. In the Live session, she claimed that he didn't throw "no blows" at the OVO crew.

“His fat a**iain’t throwing no blows…You stood your fat a** back…Your big, fat, scary a**,” Kemp said.

However, Rick Ross didn't discuss the incident directly but shared an Instagram story, adding that Vancouver "was fun."

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” Ross wrote on Instagram.

At the same time, the Instagram account @TheShadeRoom uploaded videos from the brawl. Rick responded to this with a comment mocking Drake’s fans and calling them "bottle service boys."

“I thought they were bottle service boys ha!” Rick commented.

Drake fans attacked Rick Ross on June 30, 2024, at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Fans were seemingly furious at Ross playing Lamar's diss track, targeting Drake, especially in Vancouver, the latter's hometown.

Drake liked the post shared on social media with clips of the OVO crew hitting Rick Ross

The clips of Rick Ross being attacked at the Vancouver show spread like wildfire on social media, with many claiming that he was beaten by the OVO crew. Fans alleged that Drake's followers were furious at Ross for performing a track that dissed Drizzy in his hometown. The God's Plan singer also seemed to have noticed the videos and liked one of them.

However, this did not seem to sit very well with the social media users, as they called Drake out for liking a video, showing the rapper being attacked. The videos show two parties against each other, as the two first started with a verbal spat, and then ended up hitting each other.

In one of the clips, a few men are also seen punching Rick, which ultimately results in a physical scuffle between him and the Drake fans. The videos going viral on multiple social media platforms show the OVO crew knocking Rick Ross down to the floor.

While Ross thought that the Vancouver show was “fun,” Drake has not yet commented on or addressed the situation. However, social media users continued their heated debate as many sided with Ross, bashing Champagne Papi fans. Meanwhile, the others trolled the Money In The Grave singer. It is worth noting that several other rappers and musicians continue to react to the scuffle.

