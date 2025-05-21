What is a trauma bond? Dr Dawn Hughes explains in court why victims are unwilling to leave abusive relationships in light of Cassie and Diddy's case

Diddy's trial testimony began on May 12 with opening statements, and on May 21, Dawn Hughes testified as a board-certified clinical and forensic psychologist. Hughes is neither a witness nor has she interviewed any of the persons involved in the case. As a "blind expert," she offered insights on some aspects of abusive relationships in front of the jury.

Dr. Dawn Hughes threw light on trauma bond and explained it as an attachment with the partner despite the abusive and violent nature of the partner. The doctor testifies the following in front of the jury:

"Abusive relationships often have love and kindness in them in addition to the abuse. The victim wants that, they want that back. So when that is shown to the victim, that’s very reinforcing.”

Hughes told that she has been following the case through press coverage but not keeping a tab on court proceedings of Diddy's trial. She further informed that she is being paid $6,000 a day for her testimony in court.

More details about Dr. Dawn Hughes' testimony in Diddy's trial

Dawn Hughes is a known psychologist who also appeared as an expert witness in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case. She appeared in the court as an expert, sharing insights on why victims remain in abusive relationships, how they cope with them, the effect of the trauma on them, etc.

She told the court that she has been working closely with domestic violence survivors since her graduation.

Dr. Hughes shared with the court that abusers resort to other means beyond physical violence to keep victims trapped. She said,

“It’s about the power and control that the abuser has over the victim.”

When examined by the prosecution, Dawn Hughes also talked about the challenges a victim faces in s*xual abuse and called it a "very private harm."

“They experience a tremendous amount of shame, humiliation, degradation. They don’t want to talk about it. They don’t even want to think about it in their brain,” Hughes said.

The expert psychologist also explained that the financial dependence of the victim on the abuser plays a key role in keeping the victim trapped in an abusive relationship.

In the light of Diddy's trial, Dawn Hughes also talked about delayed disclosure and shared the following with the jury:

“Many victims will wait months, even years, before telling about what happened to them. Abuse victims often use minimizing and hedging language when disclosing the abuse."

While Hughes appeared in the stand as a "blind expert," defense attorney Jonathan Bach labeled her as biased and said that she made money as a professional witness and called expert witnesses "dangerous."

Psychologist Dawn Hughes is someone who makes most of her money as a professional witness and comes to the stand with a certain “perspective.”

A quick glance at the ongoing Diddy's trial

Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is facing a federal trial in a Manhattan court for s*xual abuse, trafficking, and several other charges. After eight months of his arrest, the trial started on May 5 with jury selection. On May 12, opening arguments began with the prosecution accusing the hip hop tycoon of multiple charges, to which Diddy has not pleaded guilty to any of them.

On May 13, Cassie, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, appeared as a prime witness in the case and gave her testimony, accusing Sean of physically and emotionally abusing her for years. She also told the court about "freak offs," drug- and s*x loaded parties organized by Diddy.

Since then many witnesses have given their testimony on the stand and Dr. Hughes was the 11th witness in the case. Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is also expected to appear in the court this week.

