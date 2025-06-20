What did Wayne Ivey say about protestors? Lizzo calls Brevard County Sheriff's warning “appalling” and “unconstitutional”

Lizzo has fired back at Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey after he issued a strict warning to the crowd ahead of the "No Kings" protest held across the United States the previous weekend.

For the unversed, thousands of protesters gathered to oppose US President Donald Trump's governance on June 14, on the same day as the president's 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Ahead of the protests, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference to address the protestors.

The latter issued a strict warning to demonstrators to maintain peaceful protests, continuing that any violence will be countered to leave rioters "graveyard dead."

"If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big beautiful dogs that we have here. Throw a brick, firebomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not going to play," Ivey said.

On June 15, Lizzo took to her Instagram to call out Ivey's warning, calling it "unconstitutional" and "appalling."

"I just watched a video of law enforcement saying they would kill — kill anyone who exercises their First Amendment rights to protest. And I’ve never seen something more unconstitutional in my life. It was actually appalling," she said.

Ivey responded to Lizzo's Instagram video

Following Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey's warning, singer Lizzo took to her social media to share her opinion about the situation, implying that his statement was a violation of the constitutional rights of US citizens. She continued that the people of America did not "serve a king" or "a dictator," adding:

"We don’t serve a king. We don’t serve a dictator. We fought, and lived, and died for the right to vote for people who will protect and serve us, the people — we the people. And when that gets threatened, when that gets challenged, we just have to get louder. We just have to get prouder. It’s the American thing to do."

Additionally, Lizzo encouraged US citizens to "remember their constitutional rights" and protect each other.

Following this, Ivey responded to Lizzo's now-viral video with a statement to Fox News Digital. He claimed he had never heard of the singer before her video went viral, implying that he was under no obligation to listen to someone he had never heard of.

He also accused Lizzo of miscontruing his initial statement addressing the "No Kings" protestors, adding that the people "peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights" were never threatened. Furthermore, he said that his warning was directed at violent protestors, adding:

"At no time were people peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights [ever] threatened, as what was actually said was that peaceful protests are part of our democracy, and we will provide a safe environment for peaceful protest to take place! My warnings were directed at violent protesters whose actions would put citizens and law enforcement officers' lives at risk!"

This is not the first time Lizzo has used her platform to make a political statement. During her musical stint on Saturday Night Live in April 2025, the Truth Hurts singer wore a black T-shirt with the word "TARRIFIED" printed on it as a response to President Donald Trump's imposed tariffs on foreign countries.

