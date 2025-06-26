When did Nelly and Ashanti break up before reconciling? Rapper says he was "hurt" and hates the narrative that he broke the songstress' heart

Nelly recently admitted to disliking the narrative that he broke his partner Ashanti's heart when they broke up in the early 2010s, stating it was a mutual decision. For context, the couple were rumored to have dated between 2003 and 2013. They spent a decade apart before reconciling in 2023, tying the knot that same year. In 2024, they welcomed their first child, son Kareem Kenkaide Hayes.

On June 25, 2025, the couple joined Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. During the conversation with the couple, the host asked Ashanti how her mother reacted when she heard that she and Nelly had reconciled. The singer admitted that her mother was initially shocked because she knew the hurt that her daughter experienced following her breakup.

The rapper interjected, saying that he was "hurt" as well, adding that he did not like the narrative that he broke the singer's heart, as it was mutual heartbreak.

"Well, let's be clear, I was hurt. Everybody was hurt. I think this narrative of 'Nelly just broke Ashanti's heart.' Ashanti broke Nelly’s heart. Let's be clear, because I feel like that be put out a lot. Let's be clear...You know, we were young," he said.

Nelly continued:

"But it was a lot. It wasn't just one way or another. It was a mutual 'You, I don't like her/I don't like him.' She had her reasons, I had my reasons. But it was never one-sided like everybody putting this thing out there. Let's just be clear," he said.

Exploring Nelly and Ashanti's relationship

According to People Magazine, in 2003, Nelly and Ashanti crossed paths at a Grammy Awards press conference. During an interview with VH1’s Behind the Music, the singer said Nelly had asked her for her autograph. She added that the rapper took a while to get her number and contact her after their first meeting.

“The first time I met Nelly he asked me for my autograph, but I think he was being sarcastic and I remember writing it down on the program. That picture has been in so many publications as something else, but it all started out as a joke. For the record, it took him a long time to get my number.”

Both artists remained coy about their relationship, never confirming whether they were actually dating. They were spotted attending various events together. In a 2005 interview with People Magazine, the Foolish singer told the publication that they "went out." However, she clarified that they were “not boyfriend and girlfriend."

During a 2008 interview with People Magazine, Ashanti admitted that she and Nelly spent a lot of time together, labeling themselves as "good friends." However, when asked about an engagement or marriage, the singer confirmed that while it was possible in the future, it was not currently on the cards.

In 2009, Ashanti was featured in the music video for Nelly's song Body On Me. The following year, the couple faced rumors of a reported breakup; however, neither party publicly addressed the issue. That same year, Nelly reiterated that he and the singer were friends in an interview with RapUpTV, saying:

“Right now we’re friends, I’m married to my work. I’m married to getting things in a certain situation right now and she’s married to getting things in a certain situation right now.”

In 2013, rumors of the couple's breakup resurfaced. Again, the pair did not comment on the situation at the time. However, Ashanti clarified that she and Nelly had "no beef" during a 2014 interview with HOT 97. The following year, she seemingly confirmed the split during her appearance on The Meredith Viera Show, saying:

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed. You just have to grow. You have to grow up. You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards.”

In 2021, the two reunited onstage at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz stage. Following their performance, both Nelly and Ashanti stated they had no idea the other was going to be onstage with them, adding that it was a complete surprise for them. The following year, they reunited onstage again for a performance of Body On Me at a concert in Arizona.

In 2023, speculations of their reconciliation circulated online after they were spotted holding hands while attending a boxing match in Las Vegas. In September that year, Nelly confirmed that they had patched up during an interview on Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

Nelly and Ashanti discreetly tied the knot in December 2023. In April 2024, the singer announced that she was expecting her first child with Nelly, and they welcomed their son in July. Following the birth, the singer took to social media to comment on her postpartum experience, writing:

"Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings! This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."

In other news, Ashanti and Nelly share their life story in the upcoming reality series Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together. The series will premiere on Peacock on June 26, 2025.

