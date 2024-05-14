When was Toby Keith's last performance? Musician's daughter Krystal accepts father's honorary University of Oklahoma degree after his death

Country singer Toby Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, posthumously accepted her father's honorary University of Oklahoma degree on May 11, three months after his death on February 5, 2024. The singer was 62 at the time of his death and had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021.

Keith gave his last stage performance on December 14, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, two months before his death. His last concert was filled with captivating renditions of his greatest hits, including Red Solo Cup, Beer for My Horses, and Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

Toby Keith learned that he would be receiving an honorary degree in the fall of 2023

According to People Magazine, Toby Keith had been made aware that he would be honored at the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2023. The Oklahoman's children, Krystal, aged 38, Shelley, aged 44, and Stelen Covel, aged 27, are all University of Oklahoma alumni.

After his daughter received the degree on his behalf on May 11, the family updated Keith's Instagram page with pictures of the ceremony. The post was captioned:

"Toby learned he would be receiving an honorary degree from @uofoklahoma last fall, and yesterday, @krystalkeith accepted it on his behalf at the commencement ceremony. Congratulations to all of the OU graduates!"

University of Oklahoma's president, Joseph Harroz, Jr., also shared pictures of the family at the ceremony on X.

"So incredibly grateful to Tricia and Krystal Keith for joining us Saturday to celebrate the impact and legacy of @tobykeith with an honorary degree from @UofOklahoma. Miss you and each and every day, TK," he tweeted.

Keith was a big fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, the university's football team. Despite never having played in the team, he was often seen attending their games and cheering on the players from the sidelines.

Toby Keith's final performance was at his third sold-out show in Vegas

According to Variety, Toby Keith's final performances in Las Vegas saw fans queuing up to see their idol perform on stage. It came as his third show in a string of sold-out performances at the venue.

The country singer took to Instagram to voice his gratitude towards his fans, posting,

"3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year."

According to Billboard, the country singer's final television performance was at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards held at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023. He took to the stage to perform Don’t Let the Old Man In, a song that was included in Clint Eastwood's 2018 movie The Mule.

He was awarded the Country Icon Award during the ceremony and accepted the accolade with a speech, jesting that the crowd would have never expected to see the singer in skinny jeans. He also thanked his family for their support.

The country singer's death was announced on February 5, 2024. His family released a statement on his official website that read:

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Toby Keith's final studio album, Peso in My Pocket, was released on October 15, 2021. The singer, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015, won three Billboard Music Awards throughout his career.

Toby Keith is survived by his wife Tricia Lucus, their three children, and four grandchildren.