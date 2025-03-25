When did Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery tie the knot? Country singer and his wife expecting their first baby together

Country singer Travis Denning is expecting his first child with his wife, Madison Montgomery. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, March 23, with the caption:

“Baby girl Denning arriving July 2025.”

The post featured three pictures of the pair smiling and holding Madison’s growing baby bump. The last image showed them holding up a sonogram while looking at each other. Denning and Montgomery tied the knot on May 20, 2023.

For the pregnancy photoshoot, Denning wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans, while Madison wore a grey bodycon dress. In a follow-up post on Monday, March 24, she shared additional pictures and wrote that they were "getting ready for a very full house." In one picture, Montgomery held up a flowered onesie, and in another, their dogs joined them.

Travis Denning proposed to Madison Montgomery, the daughter of fellow country artist John Michael Montgomery, in October 2021 at Central Park, New York City, after two and a half years of dating.

Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery tied the knot in May 2023

Denning and Montgomery were married in Lebanon, Tennessee. He announced their engagement on Instagram at the time, writing:

"Y'all might wanna swipe right and see that ring finger… #SheSaidYes.”

Following their engagement, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Tennessee. The surfaced wedding photos featured the bride wearing a one-shouldered white gown. With the altar in the background and wedding guests watching, Denning could be seen kissing his bride in the picture.

Two days before the wedding, on May 18, Denning told his label, Universal, that he was excited about their honeymoon and couldn't wait to get married. He further said that it would be a lovely ceremony.

Months later, Travis Denning reflected on their married life in an exclusive interview with People Magazine at the 57th annual CMA Awards on November 9, 2023. In the interview, Denning said:

"It's an emotional shift. The day in and day out doesn't change a whole lot but it's cool and it's nice to just have somebody… I had her before, but you make it better.”

He continued:

"That's what's good about it. When things are great, you know that you got that forever… If you bicker and fight ... in five years we're gonna remember this. It's just those little things because you're committed to each other and a lifetime of that and it's very exciting."

Travis Denning also shared that he was planning to release more songs and "finishing up a full length record." He added that he always took his wife along when he went fishing in the boat. He stated:

"She loves it. And she actually will fish a little bit… [But] she more of... throw a couple casts, drink a couple White Claws, read a couple books and repeat."

This wasn’t the first time Denning opened up about the wedding. In an interview with People on March 3, 2023, the singer revealed that he let his wife make the most of the design decisions.

"There are obviously certain things where you make the decisions together, but when it comes to the aesthetics, that's all her. It's not that I don't have an opinion — it's that I know her opinion is going to be better than mine.. She's classy, she's got taste. I trust her on that," he added.

However, Travis Denning did have a say in the venue, food, and booze, which he described as "fun" to select.

