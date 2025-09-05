  • home icon
  When will Kevin Parker's fifth Tame Impala album release? Band drops music video for Deadbeat single Loser

When will Kevin Parker's fifth Tame Impala album release? Band drops music video for Deadbeat single Loser

By Shayari Roy
Published Sep 05, 2025 17:11 GMT
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Performs At The Forum
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Performs At The Forum (Image via Getty Images)

Psychedelic pop artist Kevin Parker recently shared an update for his fifth Tame Impala album, Deadbeat. On 4 September 2025, ahead of the official album release, Parker uploaded the music video for the single Loser on Tame Impala’s official YouTube channel.

As per Billboard report dated September 5, 2025, this fifth Tame Impala album was inspired by the “bush doof” culture of Parker’s native Western Australia rave scene. The album blended experimental electronic sounds with Parker’s signature psychedelic style.

Deadbeat will release on October 17, 2025. On September 4, Parker revealed the release date via a carousel on Instagram. In this carousel post, Parker wrote:

“Are you ready for deadbeat summer? Kevin Parker has unveiled the cover art and release date of @tameimpala’s fifth album, Deadbeat, coming October 17.”
Additionally, according to the aforementioned Billboard report, the recently released single Loser had its music video directed by Kristofski and starred Joe Keery (aka Djo) from The Stranger Things. The track followed the lengthy electronic banger, End of Summer, which debuted in July 2025.

The single Loser also marked a stylistic shift for Parker. Instead of the outdoor rave energy of his previous singles, it featured the funky 1970s house party vibe.

Kevin Parker shares inspiration behind his fifth Tame Impala album, Deadbeat’s title

Kevin Parker
Kevin Parker (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with GQ published on September 4, 2025, Kevin Parker opened up about the inspiration behind the title of Tame Impala’s fifth album, Deadbeat. The cover art for the album showed Parker holding his daughter, Peach, as she nuzzled against him.

When asked about the album’s title during the GQ interview, Parker first detailed how the idea for the title stemmed from his own self-doubt as a father.

He admitted that he often worried his touring schedule and long hours spent in isolation at the Wave House or coastal Los Angeles rentals might have caused him to miss too much of Peach’s childhood. The title, he explained, reflected his internal dialogue rather than serving as a public declaration.

“I’m a workaholic and not always there as much as I’d like to be, but I don’t consider myself a deadbeat dad,” Parker said.

He added that the album title held personal resonance beyond its negative connotation.

“I just had that word written in my notebook, and it felt so warm and comforting for the world to know that’s how I see myself. That feeling has always been something I tried to run away from,” he explained.
During the interview, Parker also described the creative process behind the album as grueling. He shared how he spent two years working on this Tame Impala album, enduring long stretches of doubting whether he could write anything he liked. Yet each time he created a track that resonated with him, it brought a euphoric sense of self-acceptance.

“It’s a high, a euphoria, filled to the top with self-confidence… All my shortcomings, everything I hate about me, it evaporates. None of that matters, because I have just made this thing, and that’s all I need. It’s, unfortunately, short-lived,” he said.
According to Parker, the album captured the feeling of being “behind the eight ball” in life. It was about embracing one’s flaws and turning them into strength. He added that while this realization could initially feel depressing, he found empowerment in owning it.

Before Tame Impala’s Deadbeat, Kevin Parker’s last full-length release was The Slow Rush in 2020, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, fans can now pre-order the album via Tame Impala’s web store.

