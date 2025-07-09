Where was Fergie's "London Bridge" music video originally shot? Singer remakes her iconic song 20 years later on the actual London Bridge

On Tuesday, July 8, Netflix dropped a video of Fergie reimagining the music video of her 2006 hit song, London Bridge. The video, reshot in England as a promotion for the singer's upcoming Netflix show, Too Much, features her alongside Megan Stalter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per PEOPLE Magazine, the music video for Fergie's London Bridge was originally filmed on London's Tower Bridge.

Netflix's reimagined clip opens on the streets of London, after Stalter gets out of a car and trips while walking, as the Pump It singer gives her a hand. As the duo walks across the London Bridge, Stalter remarks,

"God, is this the bridge everyone's making a big fuss about? It smells like pi**!"

Ad

Fergie responds, saying, "Yeah, now you see why we didn't shoot here originally."

The video then shows a throwback of the original song from 2006, featuring the Tower Bridge. Further in the Netflix video, the Glamorous singer is dressed in a corset dress painted like the England flag.

The video was posted on Fergie's YouTube channel 18 hours ago and has amassed over 132K views and 16K likes so far.

Ad

Fergie talks about the connection she felt with Megan Stalter's Too Much

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a press release shared after the reshooting of the London Bridge video, Fergie recalled her own experiences while filming the original music video for the track back in the 2000s.

The singer said:

"As an American girl who once had her own adventures in London while filming the video for ‘London Bridge,’ I instantly felt a connection to this project."

Ad

Fergie also recounted Dunham saying that London Bridge was the only song that was fit for the introduction of her upcoming Netflix series, claiming that it made her feel "honored." She went on to say:

"I loved this idea, and I loved — especially at this time in my life — just being a little bit messier, a little bit goofier, and just having fun with life."

Ad

Megan Stalter opens up about fangirling over Lena Dunham

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with The Guardian (published on July 8), Megan Stalter spoke about how she panicked when Lena Dunham first approached her about "a project" via Instagram DMs. Claiming that she lost her mind after reading Dunham's text, the comedian confessed:

"I’m not a celebrity person. I don’t fangirl over people – but with Lena I do. She’s a creative genius; I’m such a Girls nut, and always felt so connected to her."

Ad

Stalter went on to say that even before hearing more about Dunham's project, she was certain that she'd say "yes" to the opportunity.

Then, speaking about her character in the upcoming Netflix comedy, Megan mentions Jessica, who is going through "a really horrible breakup" as the show opens. She adds that her previous partner made her feel like she was "too much" in a bad way, which prompted her move to London. Megan added,

Ad

"[In London] She falls for someone new pretty quickly who does accept who she is and, when she’s surrounded by people who appreciate her, realises she’s yes, a little bit much, in a great way."

Megan Stalter-starrer Too Much is scheduled to drop on Netflix on Thursday, July 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More