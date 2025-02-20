Which musicians have appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean? Sharon Osbourne reveals she once stopped Ozzy Osbourne from auditioning for the franchise

  • home icon
By Bias Sinha
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:58 GMT
Ozzy Osbourne is preparing for his last performance (Image via Getty Images)

Singer Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon, recently revealed that she apparently turned down Ozzy's audition to appear in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. In a recent podcast with Billy Corgan on February 19, she also acknowledged that she still regrets not accepting Ozzy Osbourne's offer to be in the franchise.

She revealed on The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan on Wednesday:

"You know the biggest mistake I did with Ozzy… He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I've never said this to anyone… I said no. Now, wouldn't he have been perfect? Because when Johnny ... wanted Keith to be a pirate, you remember?"
Two musicians appeared in the movies. The main musician, Keith Richards, played Jack Sparrow's father, Captain Teague, in two Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Apart from him, Sir Paul McCartney also appeared.

Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, got a call to audition for Pirates of the Caribbean

Sharon Osbourne rejected Ozzy Osbourne's audition for the movie (Image via Getty Images)

As per the movies' wiki fandom page, while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Johnny Depp credited his role as Captain Jack Sparrow with being heavily influenced by singer Keith Richards. This later made Richards appear as Sparrow's father, Captain Teague, in On Stranger Tides and At World's End.

Due to Keith Richards' inability to make a comeback in Dead Men Tell No Tales, another singer, Sir Paul McCartney, a prominent member of The Beatles, also joined the ensemble to play Uncle Jack, an elderly buccaneer for whom Jack Sparrow was originally named.

Nevertheless, one other singer who would have auditioned for the role was Ozzy Osbourne. He even received an invitation to try out for a Pirates of the Caribbean role. However, his manager and wife, Sharon Osbourne, persuaded him not to go to the audition.

Sharon claimed in an interview with Billy Corgan on The Magnificent Others on Wednesday, Jonny wanted Keith to be a pirate at the time. Her reference to "Johnny" was directed at Johnny Depp, who portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the popular series.

However, the "Keith" in question was Keith Richards, guitarist for the British rock group Rolling Stones, who played Sparrow's father, Captain Teague, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Meanwhile, Sharon also revealed that she saw it as the "biggest mistake" she has ever committed. She then added that he would have been ideal for the position. Corgan immediately agreed, responding:

“He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”
However, which character Ozzy Osbourne was being considered for is still unknown. On the other hand, Sharon's podcast interview came weeks after she said that Ozzy, who is getting ready for the Black Sabbath reunion show in July, is unable to walk due to Parkinson's disease. On February 7, she told The Sun:

“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this… Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs… But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."
Meanwhile, while talking about his July show, Ozzy Osbourne also revealed the same and said that he would not be performing the entire time at the show. On February 7, when he appeared on Ozzy Speaks as a guest on Ozzy's Boneyard, a SiriusXM radio program, he stated:

"I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them… I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."
On the other hand, Ozzy Osbourne is now preparing for his final show which will be held in July, and the roster includes Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer, Black Sabbath, and others.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
