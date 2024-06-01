Who are Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson? Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys call lawsuit filed by rapper's former cameraman "a complete farce"

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers, Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson, responded to her former cameraman Emilio Garcia's civil lawsuit against her. In their response, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Spiro and Henderson called Garcia's lawsuit a "complete farce."

Emilio Garcia filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper in April 2024 and accused her of workplace harassment. In an interview with NBC, he claimed that he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion get intimate with another woman in the backseat of their SUV in Ibiza, Spain, in 2022.

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me," Garcia said.

Garcia also claimed that he was fat-shamed, and his pay structure was altered following the incident. He alleged that in June 2023, he was relieved of his duties by Megan Thee Stallion's management team.

Megan Thee Stallion's attorneys, Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson, have responded to his claims, calling Garcia a ''con artist." They also accused him of trying to bring the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, down in a desperate attempt to revive his failing career as a musician.

Who are the lawyers representing Megan Thee Stallion in her case against Emilio Garcia?

Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson are the rapper's lawyers in the case against Emilio Garcia. They are part of Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers, the largest law firm in the world that focuses solely on business litigation and arbitration.

Alex Spiro

Alex Spiro is a partner of the firm in New York and holds many positions, including Co-Chair of Investigations, White Collar Defense Practice, and Government Enforcement. A Harvard Law School graduate, Spiro has fought over fifty cases, securing favorable decisions in most of them.

Spiro has handled litigation disputes worldwide and has also been a faculty member of Harvard's Trial Advocacy Program at Harvard Law School. Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Board of The Fair Punishment Project at Harvard Law School. He has also studied biopsychology and worked at Harvard Psychiatric Facility.

Mari Henderson

Mari Henderson is a law associate at Quinn Emanuel's Los Angeles office and represents high-profile clients in litigation cases. Henderson helped develop the Crisis Law and Strategy Practice Group, which helps individuals and companies deal with cases related to sensitive issues that might affect their reputation.

Mari Henderson's client base includes high-profile companies and individuals. In federal and criminal cases, Henderson has defended celebrity musicians, athletes, and other C-suite executives. She also conducts independent investigations and has earned a reputation as an 'expert slayer' for her intense cross-questioning sessions at the witness stands.

Mari Henderson has dealt with a wide range of criminal cases, like robbery, murder, and burglary. She has also managed cases involving celebrity defendants or victims. Before becoming a lawyer, Mari Henderson was an on-air reporter for New York City's NY1.

Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson call Emilio Garcia a 'con artist' in Megan Thee Stallion vs. Emilio Garcia case

Alex Spiro and Mari Henderson responded to Emilio Garcia's complaint against Megan Thee Stallion, accusing her of workplace harassment.

In their response, on Thursday, the attorneys accused Emilio Garcia of trying to bring down the rapper's reputation to gain publicity and revive his allegedly failing career as a singer.

"Plaintiff is a con artist who is manipulating the judicial system to act as his publicist and bullhorn in a desperate attempt to boost his failed singing career while trying to tear down the successful career of Megan thee Stallion," the response stated.

Their response also contained accusations against Garcia, claiming he falsified documents and took money for services he never fulfilled.

"Throughout his tenure as an independently contracted photographer and videographer for Ms. Pete and her production companies…(Garcia) repeatedly falsified his invoices and overcharged Ms. Pete for services he never completed and sought reimbursements for money he never spent," the report continued.

Their response concluded with the allegation that Emilio Garcia hyped up a "run-of-the-mill wage and labor dispute." It claimed that he used false allegations of fornication, workplace harassment, and debauchery to bring down the reputation of Megan Thee Stallion and create a media backlash against the rapper.