Who is Andrew Curnew? All we know about the Bandana man featured in Drake's 'Family Matters' music video 

The man sporting a red bandana in Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ music video has been identified as Andrew Curnew — a Toronto-based multimillionaire known for throwing lavish parties. Curnew appeared towards the end of the MV, where he and Drake engaged in a conversation.

As netizens looked him up on the internet, they found that the particular scene was likely shot in the backyard of Curnew and his wife Rita Kilislian’s Bridle Path home in Toronto.

The couple has a replica of a Don Jail cell where Curnew previously spent time during his legal troubles. The cell was featured in the ‘Family Matters’ MV as well.

Netizens are, however, yet to decode what Curnew's cameo could have meant in the context of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef that led to a series of diss tracks from both sides.

Andrew Curnew is a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur with a degree in MBA he received after serving in prison. He once hosted an extravagant engagement bash for his close friend Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber’s father.

In the ceremony, he arranged for a Ferris wheel, a human sushi tray, and a tiger. Justin attended the ceremony and also posted a photo with the tiger on Instagram.

Andrew Curnew said that he was wrongfully convicted

Andrew Curnew's legal dispute began at 21 when he was charged with gun possession and dangerous driving. He operated a store on Lake Shore Boulevard selling T-shirts and other garments. He later claimed that the police arrested him to pressure him to become their informant.

Curnew filed a civil suit against Arun Maini two years later, alleging, that Maini, who represented him during his trial, was negligent about the case. The multimillionaire claimed Maini’s negligence led to his wrongful conviction.

He said that Maini didn't subscribe to his theory and put no effort into advancing it in court. Curnew was convicted of drug and domestic assault charges and possession of 13 guns.

After his prison release, Curnew rapidly rose to riches. He co-owned a foreign-based car dealership, where he met Dr. Rita Kilislian, his future wife. Rita, who is a dentist, said in a sworn affidavit:

“My husband and I share similarities in overcoming adversity.”

She added her husband had told her about his conviction and the allegations against him at the beginning of their marriage.

According to the affidavit, Rita and Curnew own several dental clinics with a combined value of $25 million and commercial properties. They have a 10-year-old daughter, Alexa. Referring to their work, Rita said in the affidavit:

"Philanthropy and social responsibility remain at the core of all business initiatives that Andy and I engage in."

Andrew Curnew founded Peterborough, Ontario’s first advanced microsurgical endodontics and dental education center.