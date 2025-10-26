Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. have officially tied the knot. The Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen and renowned music producer Cole M.G.N., born Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, got married in the iconic Bard Room at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4, 2025, in the presence of 100 attendees, as per Vogue.In a Vogue interview of October 24, 2025, Jepsen reflected a bit on the venue:“We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York. As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once.”Cole M.G.N. is a well-known American musician, record producer, songwriter, and mixer whose list of credits includes the most successful artists and multiple Grammy nominations, establishing him as a notable figure behind the scenes in contemporary music.Inside Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N.’s love storyCarly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. collaborated professionally while also building a personal relationship. The couple first met in May 2021, during a songwriting session for Jepsen’s 2023 album The Loveliest Time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJepsen revealed their engagement on Instagram on September 23, 2024, with pictures of a dark-gemstone ring and writing simply,“Very engaged over here 💍❤️”.They got married at the Bard Room of the Chelsea Hotel, and it was attended by about 100 of their close relatives and friends.Jepsen had two dresses, a strapless corset dress created by Toni Maticevski to wear at the ceremony, and a loose tiered dress by Danielle Frankel to wear at the reception, both with pearl earrings her mother created. Cole had a cream suit made by the Parisian brand Husbands.CRJ Wiki @carlyraewkiLINK💍 @CarlyRaeJepsen and husband Cole M.G.N exchanged vows on October 4th 2025 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York CityAccording to Vogue, the wedding was conducted by the aunt and uncle of Jepsen, thereby highlighting the family aspect of the ceremony. The surprise appearance of a friend and musician Rufus Wainwright, who sang a-capella performance of the song by Leonard Cohen called Chelsea Hotel #2 in honor of the legacy of the place, was one of the highlights. Per Vogue, Jepsen referred to the moment as “a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment.”In July, Carly Rae Jepsen provided a small preview of the wedding preparations of the couple, including pictures of mini cakes and her engagement ring, with the caption,“Oh you know wedding things. Mostly fighting about cake. ;)”.Then, a month later, she also celebrated her bachelorette party in August, sharing photos of her and her friends with colorful wigs and personalized shirts.Stay tuned for more updates.