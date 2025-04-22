Who is David Kenner? Suge Knight refuses to let his lawyer withdraw from his retrial despite ongoing tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Suge Knight, the incarcerated co-founder of Death Row Records, is steadfastly refusing to allow his longtime attorney, David Kenner, to withdraw from his upcoming retrial.

On April 21, 2025, in the courtroom, Suge Knight's attorney, Kenner, submitted a motion suggesting that he does not want to continue his client's retrial case due to communication and fee tensions.

However, Judge Thomas Long, the former CEO of Death Row Records, denied his motion. Long wants him to continue dealing with his case.

As a result, the focus has been shifted to the whereabouts of attorney David Kenner. Kenner is an attorney in Los Angeles who has handled several high-profile cases, including Snoop Dogg. The 82-year-old lawyer is a Criminal Defense lawyer who started his practice in the State of California in 1968.

Getting to know David Kenner, the attorney whom Suge Knight would not let go:

Marion "Suge" Knight (Image via Gary Coronado-Pool/Getty Images)

As mentioned, David Kenner started his law practice in 1968, and he has been in the field for more than four decades. Throughout his legal career, Kenner has faced powerful entities across the justice system, including U.S. Attorneys, District Attorneys, and Attorneys General.

In court, he has challenged major federal agencies like the FBI, DEA, CIA, and the ATF. He has been involved in high-stakes cases ranging from organized crime and OCDETF prosecutions to complex government fraud and contract disputes.

According to The Lawyers Of Distinction, Kenner can handle and represent every type of case in the courtroom. He has established himself in leading both misdemeanor and felony cases.

He has also been considered the best lawyer for "cross-examination." From 2004, Kenner worked at the Kenner Law Firm and trained many young lawyers under his supervision.

Judge denied request (Image via X/@TimesofSanDiego)

David Kenner, the Encino-born lawyer, took the case of Suge Knight, who was on January 29, 2015, under suspicion of murdering two individuals in Compton, California.

In connection with his alleged involvement in the 2015 hit-and-run case, Suge Knight is facing a retrial and has insisted that David Kenner continue to represent him.

However, Kenner expressed his desire to withdraw from the case, citing nonpayment for his services during the previous trial. He filed a formal motion to withdraw on Monday, April 21, 2025, but the judge denied the request. While denying the request, Judge Thomas Long said in the courtroom —

"Your motion to withdraw has been denied, and I stand by that ruling. It seems to me there’s no reason you can’t do the best you can to cross-examine and examine witnesses and present Mr. Knight’s defense as well as possible. Of course, Mr. Knight is always free to remove you as counsel anytime he chooses. That’s up to him," Long said.

According to All Hip Hop, the former Death Row Records CEO admitted having tensions with the lawyer Kenner but suggested that he wants to communicate with the lawyer and alleged that no one from the team picks up his phone calls. Suge Knight indicated that he deserves a fair trial —

"But I don’t talk to my counsel. I’m trying to communicate on the phone, and no one takes my phone calls. I’m not trying to be disrespectful, I just want to have a fair trial, and I need to communicate. Over the weekend, I would call, and nobody ever takes my calls. If the court could let Mr. Kenner know I called to talk, and we need to communicate," Knight said.

As of now, the case progresses with Jury selection scheduled to present in the courtroom on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Also, Suge Knight remains incarcerated for his alleged involvement in the murder case of Compton businessman Terry Carter. The American record producer's first trial ended in a hung jury in 2022.

No further information is provided at the time of this article's publishing.

