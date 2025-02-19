"This is all very unfair" - Jannik Sinner's lawyer makes frustrations clear with doping ban and 'favoritism' accusations

One of Jannik Sinner's lawyers, Jamie Singer, denounced cries of "favoritism" against the Italian in his three-month doping ban. Tennis players like Novak Djokovic suggested that there were signs of favoritism in Sinner's case but Singer has slammed such criticism.

In a discussion with Sky News, Singer opened up about the details of Sinner's doping ban. He clapped back at criticism of the World No. 1 and also revealed that it took time to convince him to take the WADA deal.

"I think tennis players are always hawkish when another player is involved in a similar situation and try to hide when they are involved," Singer said. "This is all very unfair. Sinner was judged in a 'textbook' trial from the beginning. There was no favoritism. It was just the circumstances of his positive test that were very unusual."

Sinner had tested positive for an illegal substance, clostebol, twice in March and the news was made public in August, with him receiving a no-fault verdict from the ITIA. The WADA appealed the ITIA's ruling and sought a two-year ban for the World No. 1.

The hearing was set to take place at CAS in April, but a few days ago, it was announced that Sinner had accepted a three-month ban in an out-of-court settlement. Since this decision, several players have commented on the matter with many blaming the system and others defending Sinner.

Among them, 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic claimed that players in the locker room felt this was a case of favoritism. During his media duties in Qatar, he said:

"I spoke with several players in the locker room, not only in the last few days but also in the previous months. Most of them are not satisfied with how the whole process has gone, and they don't think it's fair. Many of them believe there was favoritism," the Serb said.

Liam Broady, Nick Kyrgios, and several other players have questioned the decision while Sinner has been defended by Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker, and Martina Navratilova.

Jannik Sinner's lawyer reveals that it took 'some time to convince' the Italian to take the WADA deal

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During the same interview with Sky News, Jannik Sinner's lawyer, Jamie Singer, revealed:

"It took some time to convince Sinner that it was the right thing to do... Accepting Wada's offer rather than going to the CAS."

If the case had reached a CAS hearing, it may have resulted in Sinner receiving a one-to-two-year ban. However, as of now, the Italian is banned only till May 4.

Jannik Sinner will return before his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open. The World No. 1 will lose 2100 ranking points but will return before the next Grand Slam, the French Open.

