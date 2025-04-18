Aaron Judge denied 5-tool label by Yankees star due to one factor

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season, finishing with a .322 batting average with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. Playing an instrumental role in helping the Yankees win the AL East and get to the World Series, Judge was awarded the AL MVP award for the second time in his career.

Though the team around him has undergone significant changes this season, Aaron Judge's performance hasn't dipped. The 32-year-old is batting .400, having gone yard seven times with 22 RBIs.

After Thursday's 6-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke to the press. Commending his captain's superb defensive contributions this season, in addition to his constant offensive production, Chisholm Jr. comically labeled Judge as a 'four-and-a-half tool player.'

"It was great (the throw by Aaron Judge from the outfield to third base in the first inning). He's a tool player at his best, well, four and a half; I'mtstill not gonna give him the speed. Four and a half tools." Jazz Chisholm Jr. said [3:27]

"I mean, he's been doing great, man. Defensively, offensively, he's been doing his thing, and that's why he's the best baseball player in the league." Chisholm Jr. concluded.

Aaron Judge talks about the 'humbling' significance of Jackie Robinson Day

Having become the first African-American player to feature in the major leagues, Jackie Robinson is credited to be 'the player that broke the color barrier,' opening doors for thousands of other kids just like him to play the game they love for a living in the future.

On April 15 of every year, MLB pays tribute to Robinson's legacy by celebrating 'Jackie Robinson Day,' with players from each franchise paying tribute by wearing Robinson's iconic #42 on their jerseys.

Speaking about the significance of the big day, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge talked about how it served as a 'humbling reminder', reported by insider Bryan Hoch.

"I wouldn't be standing here today without all the sacrifices that Jackie made and a lot of people before me. It's a humbling reminder, looking back on his story and what he went through just to play this game." Judge said

Having spent his entire big league career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson earned five All-Star selections and won a World Series title. He is a part of MLB's All-Century team, and his #42 jersey is now retired by every single big league franchise.

