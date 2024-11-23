Who is Deyra Barrera? All about the Mariachi singer featured on Kendrick Lamar's GNX album as she shares picture with the rapper

American rapper Kendrick Lamar recently surprised his fans by releasing the album GNX on November 22. Additionally, Lamar also introduced Mexican Mariachi singer Deyra Barrera, who collaborated on the album's Wacced Out Murals track. She also contributed to two additional tracks.

Making the news public, she took to her Instagram on November 23 and uploaded a photo of herself with Kendrick Lamar. She also added a caption in Mexican, whose English translation read:

“The universe works in mysterious ways and I'm so grateful for the way my life has been unfolding these past few months. From honoring my dear friend and Legend Fernando Valenzuela at the World Series to now collaborating with one of the greatest artists of our generation, @kendricklamar.”

Trending

Barrera's Instagram post dedicating Lamar (Image via Instagram/@deyrabarreratv)

She further wrote:

“Thank you Kendrick for giving me the best opportunity of my career, for listening and believing in me. I am so honored to represent LA and represent my beautiful culture with my Voice on your new Album! LONG LIVE MEXICO.. and Long Live Music!!”

Deyra Barrera, who was born in Villa Juárez, Sonora, Mexico, currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and has been singing for more than 20 years. Barrera is known for her skills and grasp of genres like banda, corridos, and mariachi.

Deyra Barrera features in 3 tracks of Kendrick Lamar's GNX

Kendrick Lamar introduced Barrera (Image via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As per Latin Times’ November 23 report, as a regional Mexican musician, singing is in Deyra Barrera's blood. She has previously talked about listening to her mother sing as a child in several interviews. She also took part in the third season of La Voz on TV Azteca in 2021, where she performed the song Haz lo que quieras during a blind audition.

Together with regional Mexican musicians Carmen Ríos and Verónica Rosales, she produced a self-titled album in 2019 as a member of the collaborative Viejas De Cuidado. She also competed on television programs such as La Reina de la Canción, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, and La Academia.

Before realizing her dream of becoming a well-known singer, Deyra sang songs by famous artists like Frank Sinatra, José Alfredo Jiménez, and Marco Antonio Solís on her YouTube channel. Some of her covers of well-known songs are also available on her Instagram account.

This Latin musician has put out two CDs. Among the 11 tracks on the first CD called Sufriendo a Solas, released in 2008, La Farsante is the notable track. Additionally, the 12 tracks on her second album, Mi juventud a los 40, include the promotional hit Sufriendo a solas and Te hubieras ido antes.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, after being introduced by Kendrick Lamar on his new album, she uploaded a monochrome photo of the rapper in another Instagram post on the same day and thanked him. Further expressing her gratitude for giving her the opportunity, she wrote in English:

“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to @kendricklamar.. Your ability to fuse diverse musical backgrounds is inspiring… As someone who deeply appreciates Mexican music, I am in awe of how our merging worlds have collided into something special…"

Barrera wrote another post for Lamar (Image via Instagram / @deyrabarreratv)

She also added:

"Your unique perspective and powerful storytelling elevates my Mexican heritage’s rich rhythms and melodies… I am forever grateful for our collaboration and the magic we have created together.”

Apart from the Wacced Out Murals, Barrera also sang two other songs on the album, Reincarnated, and Gloria. Nevertheless, there are more Latin artists in the production besides her. Kendrick Lamar included two male rappers, Mexican-Guatemalan-American Lefty Gunplay can be heard in the outro of the track TV Off, and Mexican rapper Peysoh on the track gnx.

Following the release of GNX, Lamar is now preparing for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance which is set to take place in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback