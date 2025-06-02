Who is Jesse Keith Whitley? All about Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley's son as former's current husband Randy White dies at 72

American country music singer Lorrie Morgan's husband, Randy White, passed away on June 1 at the age of 72. According to People, Morgan had revealed in April that White was diagnosed with mouth cancer the previous year. The news of his passing was confirmed by Tony Conway, Morgan's friend and manager, in a statement to People.

Lorrie Morgan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. Morgan, who previously was married to Keith Whitley, did not share the details about White's demise. Her son with Whitley, Jesse Keith Whitley, also reacted to the news by sharing a post on Facebook. He wrote:

"As I sit here in the room with hospice, I don't know really what to think or to say about this situation. But I can say that the recent years of my life, all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old, this great man has been here and loved my mom and also me (and) my sister as we were his own."

For context, Jesse was born to Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley in June 1987, a year after they tied the knot. As per Opry.com, Jesse's music career began in his early 20s. In May 2011, he dropped his debut EP, Kentucky Thunder. It included a cover of his dad's 1988 hit Don’t Close Your Eyes.

Over the years, Jesse has toured with his mother in different locations, including Nashville. He and his wife, Kristen, share three children: Kimber, Kallie, and Konrad. Jesse also has a child named Jackie from a previous marriage.

Lorrie Morgan and Randy White tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2010

Lorrie Morgan, who was previously married five times, tied the knot with Randy White in September 2010 in a beachside ceremony. Born in May 1953, Randy was a retired entrepreneur and owned a landscaping business, according to People.

The outlet also reported that he attended Volunteer State Community College and graduated from Hendersonville High School.

Lorrie Morgan had reportedly canceled many of her scheduled shows in April after White's health started to decline. According to Times Now News, despite being married to the popular country singer, White mostly chose to stay out of the spotlight. The couple raised Morgan's two children from her previous marriages, along with White's four children.

Morgan's first marriage was to Ron Gadis in 1979, which lasted till 1981. She married Keith Whitley in 1986, and their marriage lasted until 1989, when Whitley died of alcohol poisoning. Her third marriage, to Brad Thompson, lasted from 1991 to 1993.

In 1996, she married musician Joe Randall, but they divorced in 1999. Her fifth marriage was to country musician Sammy Kershaw in 2001. Morgan filed for a divorce from Kershaw in 2007. Finally, in 2010, she married Randy White, who passed away on June 1, 2025.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with condolences for Lorrie Morgan and her grieving family.

