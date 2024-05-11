Who is Jimmy Brooks? Twitter account EbonyPrince2k24 releases video claiming Drake planted items featured on 'Meet The Grahams' cover art

A recent tweet surfaced insinuating Drake planted the stolen items featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” cover art. User @EbonyPrince2k24 shared two posts on X on May 11, making a reference to the Canadian rapper’s Degrassi character Jimmy Brooks.

They shared a still from a supposed surveillance footage where internet personality Christopher Alvarez could be seen.

There’s another person right under the camera, but his face was not captured in the photo.

However, it appears that the user is hinting at the other person to be Drizzy. They addressed “Mr. Aubrey Graham” in the caption, mentioning the Canadian rapper’s X handle and wrote:

“may this photo help jog your memory as to where you discarded those items.”

@EbonyPrince2k24 referred to Jimmy Brooks, adding Drake’s character from the Canadian TV series Degrassi would not have been proud of the rapper “that night”. No context was provided by the user. So, it's unclear what they might have been hinting at.

In the show, Jimmy Brooks, a 2007 graduate from the Degrassi Community School was portrayed as a humble and open-minded student despite coming from a wealthy family.

However, when a school shooting left him paralyzed from his waist down, Brooks became quite bitter.

Mysterious X user claims Drake's belongings from "Meet the Graham" cover art was not stolen

@EbonyPrince2k24 also posted a video clip where the cover art for Kendrick’s track "Meet the Grahams" on YouTube was being captured. The the camera then panned to the side to show the frontpage of a Brooklyn Daily Eagle newspaper from May 8, 2024.

It went on to show a supposed solid metal souvenir of Toronto’s CN Tower, a Holt Renfrew shopping paper bag, a bill from the shop Popular Jewelry in Canal Street, New York with Drizzy’s name on it, and a receipt from the same shop under the name Andrew Daniel Ferguson.

The jacket and Maybach glove featured on Lamar’s track, an Ozempic pill bottle from Beverly Hill’s Pharmacy 90210, and a Zolpidem pill bottle from the same pharmacy which is prescribed to the name Aubrey Graham, were also filmed in the footage.

In the caption, the X user addressed Kendrick Lamar as the "King", saying the rapper is not a liar. They added they were not a thief either. He further tagged Drizzy and DJ Akademiks' X handles.

DJ Akademiks had been streaming the entire Kendrick-Drake rap beef since it started. He also provided some 'intel' about "Meet the Grahams" cover art. The streamer wrote in his TikTok post:

"Akademiks got intel from Kendrick’s camp that the details of the cover of ‘Meet the Grahams’ containing a glove, ozempic, receipts etc was stolen from a suitcase that belonged to Dennis Graham, Drake’s father."

User @EbonyPrince2k24 seemingly put Drizzy and Livingston Allen aka DJ Akademiks on a time crunch, asking them to take back their claims of the objects being stolen.

Giving Drizzy and Allen time till Monday, May 13 to retract the claim otherwise, the user said they would take legal steps with the help of their attorney Ms. Adrienne Edward.