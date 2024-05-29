Who is K-Trap? British rapper calls for Soulja Boy to be banned from UK over his comment on 21 Savage

UK-based drill rapper K-Trap voiced his thoughts about Soulja Boy's recent spat with fellow Brit rapper 21 Savage. In an interview with influencer Billy the Goat, K-Trap called for Soulja Boy to be banned from the UK for mocking 21 Savage, calling it "disrespectful."

“We can’t let Soulja Boy come to the U.K. That was disrespectful. Any [American rappers] that’s come and locked in with real street [expletive] know it’s serious."

According to AllHipHop, he also claimed that rappers from the US always stayed in luxury hotels guarded by security when they came to London, and have never ventured into "the hood."

K-Trap's comments came after Soulja Boy criticized 21 Savage for defending Metro Boomin on social media on May 12, saying “Take your p*ssy ass back to Britain, b*tch.”

K-Trap released his debut studio album in 2020

K-Trap, whose birth name is Devonte Perkins Martin, was born on an estate in Gipsy Hill, South London, on October 21, 1995. He rose to prominence in the UK drill scene in 2017 with his independently released track Paper Planes.

An independently shot music video showing life on the streets of East London accompanied the track. In 2017, he released his debut mixtape titled The Last Whip Mixtape.

The rapper, who hid his identity with a balaclava in the formative years of his career, slowly shed his hidden persona by revealing his face in the music video for Big Mood in 2019. In a 2024 interview with Dazed Digital, K-Trap explained the reasoning behind the balaclava.

“I knew I was talented, so I wanted to get my music out. But I didn’t really want to take the credit or put a face to the name.”

In 2019, he got signed to the Sony imprint Black Butter, with whom he released his debut album, Street Side Effects, in 2020. However, his relationship with Black Butter disintegrated soon, with the rapper agreeing that he went into the deal "blind" not knowing exactly what it entailed.

Fans regard K-Trap as one of the pioneers of drill rap in the UK. He calls drill a genre that can "make or break,"

“Drill as a genre, it’s make-or-break, you can definitely change your life. You can go left or right. I want to be one of the drill artists that use it as a stepping stone. You can go through this door instead of that one, because sometimes it has a negative outlook.”

Not much is known about K-Trap's personal life other than that he has a son. The rapper is currently preparing to drop his new album Smile? scheduled for release this year.

Soulja Boy and 21 Savage feud explained

Of late, the hip-hop industry has seen its fair share of rapper feuds, including the highly publicized diss battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. followed the heels of this feud, beginning on May 12, 2024.

According to Rap-Up, the spat between Soulja Boy and 21 Savage began on May 12, when the former reacted to an old tweet record producer Metro Boomin posted in 2012 that said:

"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

In response to the old tweet, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live and said:

“I had a number one in 2007, and you were lit about going to the studio with Young Jeezy? F*ck is you talking about Metro Groomin. I had a hit when I was 17, you was still in elementary school, b*tch a** boy. F*ck is you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for, Metro Groomin. You know, I’m about to get on your a**. You got me f*cked up, b*tch a** [expletive], go delete that tweet.”

On May 12, 21 replied "Or what" to a clip of Soulja Boy giving Metro Boomin 24 hours to take down the tweet.

This aggravated Soulja Boy, who once again took to Instagram Live to hurl a barrage of insults at the Brit rapper, dragging him for being from the UK and threatening to "slap the f*ck" out of both him and Metro.

"You think I'm scared of a British rapper? You was born in Britain."

21 Savage defended himself, saying he had lived in Atlanta since he was seven despite being born in London. Soulja Boy continued his tirade against 21 on May 16, claiming that he was "still a b*tch." There has reportedly been no response from 21 Savage regarding this.