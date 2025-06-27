Who was Lalo Schifrin married to? Everything to know about family as Mission Impossible composer passes away at 93

Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin, who provided scores for films like Mission: Impossible and Rush Hour, has passed away at age 93. Schifrin's son, William, confirmed the sad news to AP News, adding that he died from complications of pneumonia.

Originating from Buenos Aires, Schifrin started his career in the 1950s. His work features a blend of jazz and Latin American musical elements with traditional orchestral sounds. He has won five Grammy awards and received numerous Oscar and Grammy nominations. Some of his notable compositions include his scores for Cool Hand Luke, Enter the Dragon, and Dirty Harry.

On the personal front, Lalo Schifrin married actress Donna Schifrin. They share three children: their daughter, Frances, and sons William and Ryan.

All three of Lalo Schifrin's kids have pursued careers in the entertainment industry

The composer was born Boris Claudio "Lalo" Schifrin in June 1932. His father, Luis, was a violinist for the orchestra at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, according to Lalo's profile on All Music. According to the outlet, when he was six, his father arranged for him to learn piano under Enrique Barenboim (father of pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim).

According to the Independent, when he was 20, he received a scholarship to the Conservatoire de Paris. Around that time, he started playing at jazz clubs. After returning to Argentina, he created his own orchestra. In the early 1960s, MGM asked him to score their 1963 adventure movie, Rhino!.

Lalo Schifrin moved to Los Angeles in 1963 and began working in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, he has composer credits for over 100 television shows and films. Notably, Schifrin became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1969. According to his biography on his personal website, he has been married to Donna Schifrin for over four decades.

Donna is an actress who has starred in films like Tank and Something to Believe In, according to her IMDb page. The couple has generally kept their private lives out of the public eye. They have three children who have pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

According to Lalo Schifrin's website, Frances is an art director and designer. Per her profile on IMDb, she has worked on Stanley and the Dinosaurs and Dudley. The latter TV drama earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences alongside Billy Pittard and Jennifer Grey Berkowitz.

William is a writer with credits on notable shows like Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue!, T.U.F.F. Puppy, and The Fairly OddParents. His work has earned him several Emmy and Annie Award nominations, according to his IMDb biography.

Meanwhile, Ryan is a director and writer. His credits include Tales of Halloween (segment The Ransom of Rusty Rex), No Rest for the Wicked: A Basil & Moebius Adventure, and Abominable. The latter was Ryan's first horror feature, and Lalo Schifrin composed the film's score. Notably, Lalo also created the main title theme for Tales of Halloween, according to the musician's website.

Lalo Schifrin is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

