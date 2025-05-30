“WHO LET THIS GUY ENTER THE HYBE'S GYM?” — Fans go wild over BTS’ j-hope’s ripped transformation in ‘Killin' It Girl’ concept photos

On May 30, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released new concept images of BTS’s j-hope for his forthcoming track Killin’ It Girl. The single, featuring American rapper GloRilla, will be out on June 13.

The previews combine monochrome shots with vibrant color images. j-hope shows off an edgy look, similar to his past solo spirit from songs like MORE. j-hope's toned abs are also on full display. The newly released pictures sparked hype among fans before the track's drop.

"WHO LET THIS GUY ENTER THE HYBE'S GYM?????? 😤😤😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😔," an X user commented.

Fans reacted with surprise and excitement to Hobi's latest post.

"Old ARMY how are we feeling???? From getting the abs shirt to this??? HOW ARE WE FEELING?!?!?!??!," a fan remarked.

"Just got in from hours in the garden to this… I almost dropped my phone. Hobi!😳," a user mentioned.

"Killin' it girl"_J hope We are supposed to be Killin it Not being kil'd before being able to do it Sir Jung HOSEOK spare our weak hearts, I'm in distress, a netizen said.

Fans praised the photos for their striking visuals and styling. Many also complimented the 31-year-old's fashion and overall artistic direction.

"But for real, this photo is sooooo good? The pose, the light... Black and white photography can be hard because you only have grey tones to compose the picture, so I love it even more when it's beautifully done like here," a person shared.

"This is genuinely so sickening . The styling , modelling and photography style all tens👏🏾," a viewer noted.

"Champion indeed. Clearly killing it, girl or otherwise. That leather jacket deserves its own comeback," another fan added.

More about BTS j-hope's upcoming track Killin’ It Girl

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Killin’ It Girl is about the rush of love at first sight. The agency's official quote on Weverse reads:

"Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla) is a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner. Featuring GloRilla, the song showcases a bold charm with a tone like no other.

This follows his March releases, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. There will also be a solo version of the track released the same day.

This drop matches the end of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The tour hits Osaka’s Kyocera Dome on May 31, and finishes with two shows in Seoul at the Goyang Sports Complex on June 13 and 14.

On May 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope dropped a surprise concept film titled Charm of HOPE, teasing the new track, Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla), alongside his latest ones Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA.

The forthcoming album release, Charm of HOPE, is set for July 11. Pre-orders for it opened on May 29 via both online and offline stores.

