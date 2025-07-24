Who are Ozzy Osbourne's siblings? Late rocker's sisters Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming reveal his last text to them 

Ozzy Osbourne's sisters paid tribute to their late brother in a recent interview with The Mirror UK, revealing that the late rockstar's last text to them was about returning to their hometown, Birmingham. Ozzy Osbourne is one of six siblings, and has three older sisters, Jean Powell, Gillian Hemming, and Iris James, and two younger brothers, Paul and Tony. Powell, Hemming, and Paul are Osbourne's last surviving siblings.In their interview with The Mirror UK, published on July 23, 2025, Jean Powell, aged 85, and Gillian Hemming, aged 80, said they last saw their brother, aged 76, during his final concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham on July 5.Powell revealed that Osbourne's final text to her had been about his excitement about returning to Birmingham, adding that they were supposed to meet him the week of his death.“We last saw him at the concert at Villa Park. I got a text off him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium. He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform. He was blown away,&quot; she said.She continued:“We had an executive box in the stadium, and when I saw the sea of people waiting to see our John I just broke down. We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. He said ‘I can’t wait to come back’. We were hoping to see him this week.”“He was just our John&quot; — Ozzy Osbourne's sisters reminisced the late rockstarOzzy Osbourne, born John Michael Osbourne, died on July 22, 2025, after battling several health complications, including multiple spinal surgeries and a Parkinson's diagnosis. In their tribute to the late brother, his sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, referred to him by his birth name, with the former adding that he always strived to make them laugh.“He was just our John. He used to make us laugh all the time. That’s what I’ll always remember,” she said.Powell added that they had received the news of their brother's death via a phone call, saying that his passing came as a shock to both of them. However, she added that she was thankful the rockstar died in England.Ozzy Osbourne @OzzyOsbourneLINKIt is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and LouisJean also recounted seeing Ozzy Osbourne perform on stage during his retirement concert, adding that it was upsetting to see him unable to stand up straight due to his various health issues. Furthermore, she continued that Ozzy Osbourne was &quot;still [their] John,&quot; expressing her surprise at the &quot;outpouring of love&quot; from the public following his death.&quot;It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, he was still our John, still cracking the jokes. To us he was our brother, not a celebrity, so it’s crazy to see the outpouring of love since his death was announced,&quot; she said. &quot;We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on,&quot; she added.Flowers placed in Birmingham to honor late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne (Image via Getty Images)Ozzy Osbourne joined forces with the original Black Sabbath line-up for his last concert on July 5, 2025. The singer performed while seated on a bat throne to a crowd of over 42,000 people at Villa Park, Birmingham, with over 3 million people watching the show online.