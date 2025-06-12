Who is Raphy Pina? Everything to know about Natti Natasha's partner as singer announces pregnancy, cancels tour

Dominican singer Natti Natasha recently announced that she and her partner, Raphy Pina, are expecting their second child. In the same announcement, she also updated fans that she would be canceling her previously planned 2025 tour. The singer, whose real name is Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, revealed the news via an Instagram video on June 11, 2025.

The video begins as a possible tour announcement, with a man marking down the tour dates and cities for October, November, and December on a whiteboard under the title, "NATTI TOUR 2025." The camera pans out to show the room filled with various costumes for the tour, as Natasha is seen checking a denim outfit in the mirror.

The man then shows Raphy Pina the various tour dates, and he alludes to a change of plans.

“I came here personally because we’re going to have to dismantle it. Not dismantle it, but we’re going to have to … there’s a slight delay, so those dates really aren’t going to work for us," Pina says.

The video then pans to Natti Natasha, who is seen telling her stylist to find her another outfit that doesn't restrict her, saying, "You’ll understand. Some things can wait, but not this." The video concludes with Natti revealing her pregnancy sonogram, promising fans a tour in 2026.

“This blessing cannot be hidden, nor can it be paused — so the 2026 tour is confirmed, but with an expanded family," she says in the video.

The couple's first child, a daughter named Vida Isabelle, was born in 2021. Vida also makes a cameo in the recent video, offering her mother food.

Raphy Pina is a Puerto Rican businessman and founder of Pina Records. He served as the manager for some of the biggest Latin music artists, including Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee. In 2022, Pina was incarcerated for illegal possession of firearms and was released in 2024.

Raphy Pina founded Pina Records in 1996

Rafael "Raphy" Pina-Nieves was reportedly born in Puerto Rico in 1978. A lot of other information about Pina's personal life isn't available publicly. He founded Pina Records in 1996 and began managing Latin music's biggest stars like Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Fran Rozzano.

In February 2021, Natti Natasha revealed that she and Pina were engaged. In May of that same year, the couple welcomed their first child at South Miami Hospital. According to Billboard, Pina is also the father of three other children from a previous relationship.

Raphy Pina was embroiled in a string of legal troubles, including a 2016 conviction for federal fraud and money laundering. In 2020, he was accused of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, with his indictment stating he was not allowed to have firearms because of his 2016 conviction.

According to Billboard, his indictment stated that he was "considered a convicted felon" and was "prohibited from possessing or carrying firearms."

"On or about April 1, 2020, Pina-Nieves, who’s considered a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing or carrying firearms because of restrictions of a prior conviction, knowingly possessed one Glock pistol, Model 19, 9mm caliber, which was was modified to automatic, one Smith & Wesson, Model SD40, .40 caliber, and 526 total rounds of live ammunition for handguns, rifles, and shotguns.”

During his trial in San Juan in December 2021, a jury found Raphy Pina guilty of "possession of an automatic weapon and possession of firearms." He was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison in May 2022. A press release on the IRS website about his sentencing explained his sentence and conviction.

"U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa sentenced Rafael "Raphy" Pina-Nieves to a term of 41 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a fine of one hundred fifty thousand dollars ($150,000) for firearms violations being a convicted felon, and possession of a machinegun. Pina-Nieves was found guilty by a federal jury on December 22, 2021."

In 2022, Raphy Pina announced a self-commissioned docuseries that followed his arrest, trial, conviction, and sentence. The series, titled Quién Es Raphy Pina? (translated to Who Is Raphy Pina?), was broadcast on the Pina Records' YouTube channel.

According to Remezcla, Raphy Pina was released from his prison in May 2024 and was ordered to finish serving his sentence under the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP). His official release date was August 5, 2024.

