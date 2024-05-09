Who is Sensen Lii? Cardi B issues clarification amid backlash over forgetting Met Gala designer's name  

Cardi B recently went viral across social media after forgetting who created her 2024 Met Gala gown. During her interview with Emma Chamberlain, the rapper could not recall the name of Windowsen founder, Sensen Lii, who designed her majestic couture look. Since then, she has taken to the internet to address the incident.

On Monday, May 6, the Bodak Yellow crooner wore an extravagant black tulle gown at the Met Gala. She required almost nine people to assist her in walking up the iconic steps. Despite receiving a flurry of compliments for her ensemble, she also received a fair amount of criticism.

This comes after YouTuber Emma Chamberlain asked Cardi B who created her look during her Vogue interview. The latter hesitated and seemed to have forgotten Sensen Lii’s name. She simply stated, “They’re Asian and everything.”

As per Billboard, in response to the backlash, Cardi B took to Instagram to defend herself by explaining that she “had a lot of things” on her mind and that she was “very scared,” as she was being rushed to the front of the line at the fashion event. She also said:

“I kind of forgot how to pronounce the designer’s name because his name is a little bit complicated… my mind was just racing.”

For those uninitiated, Sensen Lii is a celebrated artist, whose creations have been worn by legends like Madonna, Rihanna, Grimes, and even Blackpink.

When did Sensen Lii debut in the fashion industry? Details revealed as Cardi B issues apology

In 2018, the Chinese-born designer won the VFiles New York Fashion Week competition while being a student at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. However, he eventually dropped out of the institution, believing that his sensibilities did not fit within the school’s framework.

He held his first fashion show in Shanghai for the autumn/winter 2021 season, where he presented ready-to-wear and couture outfits. He is best known for his cyberpunk and avant-garde creations. Many also love his clubwear aesthetic.

Speaking about his vision, he said in an interview with Vogue in 2021:

“I hope to create another dimension—an alternate reality where things may function differently from the space we inhabit. No boundaries, no judges and each person is encouraged to be the way they are.”

Sensen Lii recently took to Instagram to share his inspiration for Cardi B’s Met Gala outfit. He stated that he associated The Garden of Time event theme with “fertile, VAST BLACK SOIL,” adding that nature grows through the same. He further mentioned:

“A single black rose grows in this Vast Black Soil."

Lii also revealed that the outfit was 3000 meters long, which “symbolizes the vastness of the land.”

Many were displeased with Cardi B forgetting Lii’s name, with Vogue’s former managing director Gilbert Cheah also taking to Instagram to address the same. He said:

“For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardii B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii, who’s Chinese. The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme, but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s Asian.”

Cardi B also took to X to seemingly reiterate that she was apologetic for her actions. She stated that she had to thank Windowsen for the gown. She also praised Lii for his “incredible talent.”

At the time of writing, Lii had not responded to the incident.