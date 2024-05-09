What is UMG and who is Lucian Grainge? Tweet falsely highlighting resolution of Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef goes viral

A tweet falsely claiming that Universal Music Group (UMG) attempted to force Drake and Kendrick Lamar to reconcile has spread like wildfire on X. This comes in the midst of the ongoing rap feud between the two artists, with both releasing diss tracks towards each other. Despite the social media post appearing reliable, official sources have confirmed that the information is false.

X user @RODENTlAL took to the website on May 8 to share screenshots that claimed UMG was attempting to end Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd’s beef with Drake. The screengrab also claimed:

“Kendrick apparently isn’t budging at all, but UMG is pressing hard on their request to squash the beef.”

The picture also claimed that UMG had a video call with all parties involved. It was reported that the record company asked Kendrick Lamar to publicly clarify that Drake is not a p*dophile. The picture added:

“Drake is losing the beef in UMG’s eyes, so from UMG’s perspective: The sooner that this beef ends, the better. The p*dophilia accusations directed at Drake are costing UMG, Nike, and other parties “a lot of money.”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over six million views.

User took to X to claim UMG is trying to resolve the beef between Drake and Lamar

However, TMZ exclusively debunked the same today. They stated that a source who understands the inner workings of UMG told them that the label would believe the beef is something between the two artists and that they would not think it was their place to meddle.

Details about UMG and its chairman, Lucian Grainge, revealed as Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef escalates

Universal Music Group is one of the “big three” record labels after Sony Music and Warner Music. The organization boasts clients like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, and Drake, among others.

Lucian Grainge is currently the chief executive officer of Universal Music Group. Having been in the music industry for the past 45 years, he has been named one of the most powerful people in the music industry by established outlets like Billboard.

Grainge joined Universal Musical Group in 1986 and became chairman and CEO in 2005. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was rewarded with an equity pay package of $100 million in April 2023.

As per a British news outlet, Lucian Grainge signed Drake for a $400 million deal in 2022, which Variety described as “LeBron-sized.”

Kanye West had commented on Drake’s relationship with Lucian Grainge in the past. In an interview with The Download podcast, West said:

“Drake has a rich baby daddy, Lucian and universal. He’s like, “My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian.”

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake began after the latter and J. Cole said in their track First Person Shooter that the duo and K. Dot were the “big three” in the rap scene. Refuting the same, K. Dot collaborated with Metro Boomin and Future in Like That to claim that there was no “big three.”

Since then, Drake has released the diss tracks Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6.

Kendrick Lamar released the diss tracks Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet The Grahams, and Not Like Us.

As the feud between the two escalates, it has been reported that a security guard at Drizzy’s Toronto home was “seriously injured.” The assailant reportedly fled the scene.