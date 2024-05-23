Who is Tahiry Jose? Joe Budden responds after being accused of domestic violence amid Diddy scandal

Joe Budden’s former girlfriend Tahiry Jose accused him of domestic violence in the wake of Diddy-Cassie’s 2016 surveillance footage release. The internet personality shared his thoughts about the video and Diddy’s subsequent apology in his May 22 podcast titled “Last To Leave the Party”.

Budden landed harsh criticism on the Bad Boy Records’ founder as the latter was caught hurling a graphic display of physical assault on Cassie Ventura. The Shade Room shared a post on the same on Instagram, leading Tahiry Jose to comment and accuse Budden of throwing her down the stairs and dragging her back into the house.

Tahiry Jose accuses Joe Budden of domestic abuse. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Tahiry called Budden’s condemnation of Diddy’s actions ironic and claimed that the video triggered her:

"FOH, Who???? The irony. This is so triggering!!!! I remember joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go."

She added it went on "FOR HOURS!!!!" Tahiry continued that it was difficult for her to watch the surveillance footage, and empathized with Cassie and other victims in similar situations:

"The whole sh*t took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough."

As The Shade Room shared a separate post on Tahiry's accusation, Joe Budden denied the allegations in a comment and called her a "lying, failed gold digger".

Joe Budden responds to Tahiry Jose accusing him of domestic violence

Tahiry Jose rose to fame as one of the main cast members of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York. She appeared in seasons 3 and 4 and introduced herself as Budden's ex-girlfriend.

Tahiry Jose and Joe Budden's romance seemingly reignited during the show as she tried to support him through his sobriety journey. However, in Season 4, Tahiry turned down Budden's marriage proposal, saying:

"Love is trust, and I don't trust you right now. And I can't live like this. One day, you're good, one day you're bad."

Tahiry Jose later appeared in Season 10 as a supporting cast where Erica Mena tried to set her up with Budden, who was recently single at the time. However, it caused a beef between Tahiry and Joe's ex Cyn Santana, and Cyn's best friend Jonathan Fernandez throughout the season.

As Tahiry Jose hit out at Joe Budden under The Shade Room's comments, the 43-year-old retired rapper refuted her claims of domestic abuse and accused her of targeting and manipulating several men. He wrote:

"Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years.

"The last time I saw you I purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then. There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new place, you were fine then too."

Budden referred to Love & Hip Hop Season 10 and accused Tahiry of being all over him, disrespecting Cyn in the process. He addressed Cyn as his "son's mother" as the two welcomed Lexington Budden in December 2017. The podcaster continued:

"I had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because… it’s your identity. I don’t speak to you or about you because it’s low vibrational.

"You’re a low-level Dyckman con woman that’s been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange. … Prayers to all real victims."

Tahiry Jose responded to Budden's comment in a challenging manner as she claimed her close acquaintances were aware of her truthfulness. She added:

"I’m not scared of you anymore. You can keep bullying, intimidating the rest. Those that know you and are around you also know the truth. Sad that they continue to enable your behavior. Your time is coming!"

This is not the first time Tahiry Jose has brought up such allegations. In 2020 during a Hollywood Unlocked interview, she shared details of Joe Budden’s domestic abuse.