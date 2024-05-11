Who is Top Dawg? Real name and all about the executive as he declares the battle between Kendrick and Drake is 'over'

Top Dog Entertainment CEO, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, took to X today to announce that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's "battle" is "over." This development comes after the two rappers released multiple diss tracks for each other. Although Tiffith declared an end to the feud, neither of the musicians had addressed the matter publicly at the time of writing this article.

For those uninitiated, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith is the founder and CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, a record label home to multiple icons such as Jay Rock, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and Zacari. Kendrick Lamar was previously affiliated with the label before moving on to sign with pgLang.

Drake, on the other hand, is currently under contract with his OVO Sound music label and Universal Music Group, among others.

Today, the 50-year-old Tiffith took to X to announce, "This battle is over." He added:

"A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation."

As of the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 1.5 million views.

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith founded Top Dawg Entertainment in 2004

Anthony Tiffith established his record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, in Carson, California, in 2004. The music production company has risen to prominence as one of the most important labels on the West Coast, serving as the home to multiple celebrated rappers.

Anthony Tiffith's journey in the music industry began in 1997 when he started managing producers. From there, he established his own studio to cater to the music scene. Speaking about the hard work that took place into building a successful record label, Tiffith shared in a 2017 interview with Stop The Breaks:

"Really, just hard work, learning lessons as we go and our whole situation at Warner Bros. with Jay Rock. Jay Rock is pretty much our guinea pig. When TDE first got signed to a label, I thought we was on our way. Going through all that bulls**t taught us how to really win."

Anthony Tiffith’s record label garnered immense recognition following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning DAMN album in 2017. Speaking about signing K. Dot when he was just 15 years old, Top Dawg said:

"I put him in the booth and put this double time beat on, trying to throw him off. He went in there and started going off! So I’m trying to play like I’m not paying attention. He notices I’m not moving and starts going crazy. So I look up and I’m like, ‘God damn. He’s a monster.’ So the next day I had a contract for him."

Since then, Top Dawg Entertainment has partnered with multiple like-minded labels, including Strange Music, Interscope Records, and Aftermath Entertainment.

Top Dawg posted the aforementioned tweet after Drake and J. Cole initially fired shots at Kendrick Lamar in their track First Person Shooter, where they claimed that they, along with K. Dot, were the “big three” in the rap scene. The HUMBLE singer responded to the same in Future and Metro Boomin’s song Like That.

Since then, J. Cole has also released a K. Dot Diss track titled 7 Minute Drill, which has since been removed from all music streaming platforms.

In retaliation, Kendrick Lamar released several diss tracks targeting Drake, including Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in LA, and Not Like Us.

Drake, in turn, fired back his own Kendrick diss tracks, including Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6.