Why did Brandy abruptly leave the stage and end her concert with Monica early? Details explored

Brandy Norwood opened up about the real reason she abruptly left the stage while in the middle of her concert with Monica on Saturday, October 18, blaming dehydration as the cause. For the unversed, the duo was at the United Center in Chicago for their The Boy Is Mine tour on Saturday when Norwood abruptly left mid-performance, leaving Monica to finish the concert solo.According to fan comments, per Deadline, she left the stage and never came back. But the following day, October 19, Brandy Norwood took to her Instagram to share what really happened that night. She said:&quot;I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe further explained that she decided to try to return onstage for the concert, but there were technical problems that made it impossible to do so. She added that she went to see a doctor that night, saying:&quot;[I] have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward... I look forward to returning to the stage—stronger and more grateful than ever—alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis.&quot;As Norwood said, their tour will continue. She will be present at their next stop, which is going to be in Indianapolis on October 19.Brandy Norwood's latest projects: tour, movies, and moreBrandy and Monica kicked off their first-ever co-headlining tour, The Boy Is Mine, on October 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. It will see the Grammy-winning artists share the stage in arenas in 24 cities all over the US until December 7, with stops in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Birmingham, New Orleans, and more.Brandy Norwood (Image via Randall Michelson/Getty Images)The tour is also 25 years in the making, a celebration of their hit duet in 1998, The Boy Is Mine, which spent 13 consecutive weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Joining the powerhouse duo during their US tour are other Grammy-winning artists. The lineup includes Muni Long and Kelly Rowland. 2025 American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts will also be in it.Besides going on tour, Brandy also reprised her role as Karla Wilson in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie. The horror-suspense film dropped on Netflix in the US on October 16 after getting a theatrical release back in July and sees Karla in a bonus scene, watching the news about Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). They also get a brief reunion after Julie arrives on the door to her house.The singer-actress will also be starring in a new movie alongside her daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, a Lifetime holiday movie titled Christmas Everyday, where she's going to play a fashion designer juggling her passion and family obligations. It will be part of Lifetime's 2025 lineup of festive films, which features 12 new original films and will kick off on November 29.Brandy's Christmas Everyday movie will be premiering on November 29, 8:00 pm ET, on Lifetime.