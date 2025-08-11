  • home icon
  "And he's 100% right" - Netizens react to Maluma stops his Mexico City concert to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby to his show

"And he’s 100% right" - Netizens react to Maluma stops his Mexico City concert to scold a mother who brought her 1-year-old baby to his show

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:18 GMT
Maluma Performs At Plaza Santa Catalina In Las Palmas - Source: Getty
Maluma Performs At Plaza Santa Catalina In Las Palmas - Source: Getty

Maluma, born Juan Luis Londono, was performing in Mexico City over the weekend when the singer spotted a woman holding a young child in the audience without any ear protection.

In a video that was recorded at the concert and has since been making rounds on the internet, the Colombian native asked the mother in Spanish:

"With all due respect... how old are they? A year old? Less? A year."

Maluma then told her:

"Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It’s your responsibility. You're waving them around like they're a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I'm a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware."
The viral video has since attracted the attention of various netizens, one of whom commented:

Some netizens supported the singer for berating the mother for bringing a baby to his show.

Meanwhile, others sympathized with the mother, claiming that the Sobrio singer shouldn't have embarrassed her like that.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Maluma became a father last year after welcoming her daughter, Paris Londono Gomez, into the world in March 2024.

Maluma parted ways with his manager after 12 years

The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show - Source: Getty
The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show - Source: Getty

The viral video from Maluma's Mexico City concert comes nearly a month after the singer decided to part ways with his long-term manager, Walter Kolm.

According to Billboard, the managerial relationship between the two concluded on July 15, with Londono sharing in a statement his gratitude for working with Kolm. He added:

"Looking back to the first minute that we started working together, I wouldn’t change a thing. On the contrary, together we showed that the sky is the limit and we accomplished the unimaginable. Today is the end of a professional cycle, but also the beginning of new opportunities for both of us. Our personal relationship remains intact, and like I always have, I wish only the best for him and his team."
Maluma was signed by Kolm in 2013, when he was only 19 and had little recognition beyond Colombia. The singer also told the media outlet that he is not looking to replace Kolm with another representative, since "he was building a new team".

Maluma's grandmother passed away on his birthday this year

Maluma Performs At Movistar Arena In Madrid- Day 2 - Source: Getty
Maluma Performs At Movistar Arena In Madrid- Day 2 - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Maluma shared a meaningful message on social media in February 2025.

According to the Latin Times, the Spanish singer returned to his Instagram handle after a brief silence, sharing with his audience the personal transformation he went through during the time.

In an Instagram story, Maluma wrote:

"A lot has happened in the last month, beautiful things, a lot of transformation."

Adding that his decision to step away from social media was influenced by the need to "heal many things," the 31-year-old continued:

"I celebrated my birthday, and on the same day, my grandmother passed away... It was a day of duality, of mixed emotions."

Maluma is currently on his six-headlining world tour, +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which kicked off in Barcelona earlier this year, on March 15. Consisting of 24 shows, the tour will conclude this month, in San Salvador, with his last show hosted at the Jorge González National Stadium on August 23.

Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

