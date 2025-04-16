Serena Williams bonds with daughter Adira as they relax together during adorable girls' day out

Serena Williams recently filmed herself as she was traveling by a car alongside daughter Adira. The brief video shared by the American tennis legend showed the two enjoying the ride as a popular children's song played in the background.

On Tuesday, April 15, former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion Serena Williams shared the video. In it, 'Bingo', a famous kids' song about a fictional farm dog, was playing in the car, as her one-year-old daughter Adira sat beside her wearing a cute pair of pink-rimmed sunglasses while sipping on some water.

Williams also briefly grooved to the song, and she playfully said right at the end of the video:

"This is what happens when your kids drive."

Williams' Instagram Story featuring herself and daughter Adira listening to the children's song 'Bingo' (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Serena Williams gave birth to daughter Adira, her second child with tech entrepreneur and investor husband Alexis Ohanian, on August 15, 2023. About a week later, the former No. 1 introduced the little one to the world in adorable fashion. Williams and Ohanian's first child, daughter Olympia, was born in September 2017, around two months before the power couple tied the knot in a gala New Orleans wedding.

Earlier this month, the 23-time singles Grand Slam winner heartwarmingly disclosed how she loses sleep because of the love she feels for her daughters.

"I don't have the heart to move Olympia and Adira" - Serena Williams' recent bedtime revelation featuring daughters

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about her feeling of being akin to a heater for her daughters Olympia and Adira when the three sleep together. The tennis legend also endearingly admitted that despite being "squished" by her kids, she couldn't bring herself to cause any sort of change to their respective sleeping positions.

"I am somehow being squished by a 7 year old and a 1 year old…. We have a big bed but I think I am their heater…I don’t have the heart to move them so I just won’t sleep," Williams wrote.

The former No. 1's trophy-laden tennis-playing career came to a tearjerking end at the 2022 US Open. Williams had announced well ahead of the prestigious hardcourt Major that its 2022 edition would mark the conclusion of her competitive playing days. It finally came about after she suffered a third-round upset at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic.

