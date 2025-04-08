Serena Williams loses sleep in the most adorable way thanks to daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams shared a heartfelt anecdote of losing sleep because of her two daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian. The former American tennis player shares her two children with the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian started dating in 2015 after they met at the Rome Cavalieri Hotel. A year later, in December 2016, the latter proposed to her where they first met. They read their wedding vows on November 16, 2017, and welcomed their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, just a few months before their wedding in September 2017. The couple gave birth to their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

Ever since then, Williams has been sharing frequent updates about her children on social media. Most recently, on Monday, April 7, Serena Williams shared a cute story of losing her sleep because of her daughters on X.

"I am somehow being squished by a 7 year old and a 1 year old…. We have a big bed but I think I am their heater…I don’t have the heart to move them so I just won’t sleep," wrote Serena Williams.

A few days before, the American player shared a video with Olympia on her Instagram story, where they opened all the gifts Williams received from her close friend, Megan, Duchess of Sussex.

Serena Williams made her feelings known about being a mother to Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams recently appeared on the show 'Dinner with Gavin Rossdale,' where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of being a mother to both her daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian. She expressed her love of being a mother and said that she was 'born to be a mom.'

"I love being a mom. I was definitely born to be a mom. If you thought I was born to be a tennis player, I was born to be a mom. I really believe in communicating in a loving way," said Williams.

She further spoke about her parenting style and revealed that it differs from her own parents. Recalling an incident where her father made her listen to math songs, she said:

"When I was growing up, my dad always made us listen to songs in the car, sometimes we would listen to learning songs, whether they were math songs and then we always had to listen to French tapes. Looking back, I had this math song that I wanted to play for Olympia when she was younger. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm just like my dad.'"

Apart from her personal life shenanigans, Serena Williams had an illustrious career in tennis, having won 39 major titles. She retired from the sport in August 2022, with her last match being at the US Open.

