Serena Williams and daughter Olympia excitedly unwrap delightful "surprise" from Meghan Markle

Serena Williams recently received a surprise gift from close friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major winner proceeded to unwrap the gift with daughter Olympia, and couldn't hide her excitement as she found an array of delectable goodies inside the package.

On Monday, April 7, Williams took to her Instagram Stories and shared a brief video. In it, the 43-year-old showcased the gifts she received from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. All the gifts were from the British royal family member's very own cooking-inspired brand, 'As ever'. As she was about to go through the collection of presents, Williams said:

"Best surprise of the day, 'As ever'. So excited for this. Olympia, you like this?"

The former No. 1's daughter responded in the affirmative, following which Serena Williams focused on all the goodies individually. They included a jam, a crepe mix, and a collection of teas as well.

"Good. Jam. Oh my God! Crepes? Tea! I love my tea. The one you drink and the one I serve. Thanks!," Williams added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also tagged the Duchess of Sussex in the video.

A still from Williams' Instagram Story featuring gifts sent to her by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Williams shares a close friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the tennis legend voiced her resounding support for the latter's show on Netflix.

"Fun and inspiring" - Serena Williams' seal of approval for Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left) and Serena Williams (right) at the 2024 ESPY Awards (Source: Getty)

Shortly after the release of "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN", the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show focusing on her passion for cooking and gardening, Serena Williams sent a supportive message. The former No. 1 gave a positive review of the show and also called on her followers to experience it for themselves.

"I’m so excited for you to check out "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN," now streaming exclusively on Netflix! Join my wonderful friend @meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as she opens up her world and shares her personal tips for the kitchen, garden, and so much more," Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

"It’s a fun and inspiring series that reminds us all how easy it is to bring a little beauty into our everyday lives, even when we least expect it. Can’t wait for you to experience it! 💖," she added.

Later, via another Instagram post, Williams showed herself enjoying one of the show's episodes featuring Korean-American chef, Roy Choi.

