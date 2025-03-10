Serena Williams shows support for close friend Meghan Markle, tunes into Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show

Serena Williams recently watched the third episode of Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The episode features Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, cooking alongside chef Roy Choi, with the pair serving six preparations using spicy Korean flavors.

On Sunday, March 9, Williams took to her Instagram Stories and posted a brief video featuring her television screen streaming 'Two Kids from LA', the third episode of With Love, Meghan. In the episode, Markle teams up with fellow LA-born Korean-American chef, Roy Choi.

During the 38-minute episode, Markle, guided by Choi, makes Kimchi, Quickles, Tempura Fried Chicken, Ramen Salt, Korean Crying Tiger Sauce, and Soy Ginger Sauce. Serena Williams tagged Meghan Markle in her Instagram story and showed her support for her friend's venture in collaboration with Netflix with a heart emoji.

Williams' Instagram Story dated March 9, 2025, featuring a snippet from an episode of 'With Love, Meghan' (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Just a few days ago, Williams endorsed With Love, Meghan by sending a message of encouragement to her close friend.

"Fun and inspiring" - Serena Williams' proud endorsement of Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Serena Williams (right) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (left), at The 2024 ESPY Awards (Source: Getty)

Following the release of Meghan Markle's Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex's friend Serena Williams did her bit to lend her support. Via a heartfelt Instagram post, the tennis legend urged her followers to watch the show and experience it for themselves. Williams' post featured a brief review of With Love, Meghan, and she had only positive things to say about her friend's Netflix collaboration.

"I’m so excited for you to check out "WITH LOVE, MEGHAN," now streaming exclusively on Netflix! Join my wonderful friend @meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as she opens up her world and shares her personal tips for the kitchen, garden, and so much more," Williams wrote.

"It’s a fun and inspiring series that reminds us all how easy it is to bring a little beauty into our everyday lives, even when we least expect it. Can’t wait for you to experience it! 💖," she added.

Former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and the Duchess of Sussex's first meeting came at the 2010 Super Bowl. While the meeting didn't immediately spark a friendship, they would eventually bond when they next met in 2014. From there, their relationship grew from strength to strength.

