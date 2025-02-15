"I was definitely born to be a mom" - Serena Williams expresses deep love for being mother to daughters Olympia & Adira in candid revelation

Serena Williams shared that while many may believe she was born to be a tennis player, she truly feels she was born to be a mother. She expressed her deep love for motherhood and the joy of raising her daughters, Olympia and Adira.

On his new show, 'Dinner with Gavin Rossdale,' the musician invited Williams for the first-ever episode. The tennis legend got candid on the show, making several revelations along the way. One of those was about her love for being a mother.

"I love being a mom," Williams said to Rossdale. "I was definitely born to be a mom. If you thought I was born to be a tennis player, I was born to be a mom. I really believe in communicating in a loving way

Williams reflected on how her parenting style differs from that of her own parents. While she expressed appreciation for the way she was raised, she acknowledged that she does many things differently.

Looking back, however, she realized she had a similar moment when she wanted to play a math song for her daughter, Olympia, much like her own parents did when she was a child.

"When I was growing up, my dad always made us listen to songs in the car, sometimes we would listen to learning songs, whether they were math songs and then we always had to listen to French tapes. Looking back, I had this math song that I wanted to play for Olympia when she was younger. And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm just like my dad,'" Williams admitted

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, just months after welcoming their first daughter, Olympia, in September. She continued her tennis career until the 2022 US Open before stepping away from the sport. In 2023, she gave birth to their second daughter, Adira, and has since focused on motherhood while managing multiple business ventures.

Serena Williams gives a peek into her life after retirement from tennis

In Picture: Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Serena Williams took to X in October last year to open up about her life post-retirement. She shared several glimpses of her "chasing" her youngest daughter Adira, 1, and teaching her eldest, Olympia, 7, tennis.

"My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls)," Williams captioned the post.

Notably, the 23-time Grand Slam champion owns several businesses like WYN Beauty and Serena Ventures. Further, Williams also co-owns sports teams like Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

