Why is Neil Young pulling music from Amazon? Singer's boycott of Jeff Bezos explained 

Canadian-American singer Neil Young recently announced his decision to remove his music from Amazon, urging others to boycott the giant retail company headed by Jeff Bezos. On October 8, 2025, the rocker took to his website neilyoungarchives.com to announce the news, stating that he decided to remove his music from Amazon due to Bezos's supposed support for President Donald Trump and his administration.Neil Young urged fans and followers to &quot;BUY LOCAL&quot; and &quot;BUY DIRECT&quot; while boycotting giant corporations like Amazon and Whole Foods. In a passionate post on his website, the singer asked people to support their community and local businesses, writing:“FORGET AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS. FORGET FACEBOOK. BUY LOCAL. BUY DIRECT. BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME. The time is here. FORGET AMAZON. Soon my music will not be there. It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store. Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America.&quot;He also referenced the recent government shutdown in the US, accusing the current administration of jeopardizing citizens' income, safety, and health security.&quot;We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering. They need you to buy from them. Don’t. They shut down our government, your income, your safety, your family’s health security. Take America Back together, stop buying from the big corporations support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are,&quot; he continued.It is unclear whether the boycott is limited to Neil Young's music on Amazon Music or if the singer intends to remove his physical products from the store as well. According to the BBC, Young had previously removed his music from Spotify in protest of the streaming service platforming Joe Rogan's podcast. In 2022, Young seemingly accused Rogan of spreading misinformation on COVID vaccines via his podcast and removed his music from Spotify in protest.NowThis Impact @nowthisimpactLINKNeil Young has reportedly sent an ultimatum to Spotify, saying he wants his music removed from the streaming platform so long as the company continues promoting high-profile podcaster Joe Rogan.In March 2024, Neil Young walked back his decision and announced that he would resume streaming on Spotify after finding out that both Apple Music and Amazon had begun platforming Rogan's podcast. The rocker also noted that his music “would have very little streaming outlet&quot; if he were to pull it from Apple Music and Amazon.&quot;My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it,&quot; he wrote at the time.Exploring the other times Neil Young opposed TrumpThis is not the first time Neil Young has been vocally critical of Trump and his administration. In April 2025, the rocker called Trump &quot;the worst president in the history of our great country&quot; in a post on his website, while contemplating whether he would be barred from re-entering the US due to his repeated criticism of the president, given his dual Canadian-American citizenship.In May 2025, Neil Young condemned Trump for his feud with fellow singer Bruce Springsteen. According to USA Today, the verbal war between Trump and Springsteen began after the latter criticised Trump during a concert in Manchester, calling him &quot;corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.&quot;Trump hit back at the rockstar via Truth Social, calling the singer &quot;a pushy, obnoxious JERK,&quot; &quot;highly overrated,&quot; and a &quot;dried out prune.&quot; Following this, Neil Young took to his website to call out Trump, writing:&quot;What are you worryin' about man? Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.&quot;Socialist Planning Beyond Capitalism @beyond_capitalLINKNeil Young has officially released his new Trump diss track: &quot;Don't want soldiers on our streets/ There's big crime in DC at the White House.&quot;In August 2025, Neil Young released a protest song, titled Big Crime, seemingly aimed at Trump, denouncing the &quot;fascist rules&quot; and &quot;soldiers walking on our streets.&quot; He premiered the song during a live sound check before a concert in Chicago on August 27, 2025, and then released it on streaming services on September 3, 2025.